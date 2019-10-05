Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a 10-3 win Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes’ turnovers.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.
Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan’s 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Iowa’s Nate Stanley was 23 of 42 for 260 yards with three interceptions, ending a 139-pass streak without getting picked off.
NO. 12 PENN ST. 35, PURDUE 7: At State College, Pa., Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.
MARYLAND 48, RUTGERS 7: At Piscataway, N.J., Josh Jackson threw two touchdowns before being hurt and Javon Leake scored three more as Maryland used the big play to rip downtrodden Rutgers, spoiling the debut of Scarlet Knights’ interim head coach Nunzio Campanile.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer and scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in snapping a two-game losing streak and handing Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss.
Top 25
NO. 5 LSU 42, UTAH ST. 6: At Baton Rouge, La., Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns for fifth-ranked Tigers.
Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.
Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU’s second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown.
Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0).
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 45, KANSAS 20: At Lawrence, Kan., Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma.
Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.
CINCINNATI 27, NO. 18 UCF 24: On Friday night, Ahmad Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and UCF’s high-scoring offense for a victory that ended the Knights’ streak of 19 conference wins.
After getting blown out their last two games against the two-time defending American Athletic champs, the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) gave themselves an early edge in the race by finding a way to finally keep up with UCF (4-2, 1-1).
TEXAS TECH 45, NO. 21 OKLAHOMA ST. 35: At Lubbock, Texas, Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season for Texas Tech.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams’ previous 12 meetings.
Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
