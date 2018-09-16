AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (58);3-0;1521;1

2. Georgia;3-0;1416;3

3. Clemson (3);3-0;1405;2

4. Ohio St.;3-0;1357;4

5. Oklahoma;3-0;1283;5

6. LSU;3-0;1241;12

7. Stanford;3-0;1055;9

8. Notre Dame;3-0;1034;8

9. Auburn;2-1;958;7

10. Washington;2-1;947;10

10. Penn St.;3-0;947;11

12. West Virginia;2-0;841;14

13. Virginia Tech;2-0;816;13

14. Mississippi St.;3-0;790;16

15. Oklahoma St.;3-0;587;24

16. UCF;2-0;556;18

17. TCU;2-1;502;15

18. Wisconsin;2-1;486;6

19. Michigan;2-1;448;19

20. Oregon;3-0;399;20

21. Miami;2-1;362;21

22. Texas A&M;2-1;193;NR

23. Boston College;3-0;130;NR

24. Michigan St.;1-1;86;25

25. BYU;2-1;75;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

