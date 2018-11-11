AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (61);10-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;10-0;1459;2

3. Notre Dame;10-0;1406;3

4. Michigan;9-1;1327;4

5. Georgia;9-1;1288;5

6. Oklahoma;9-1;1188;6

7. West Virginia;8-1;1111;7

8. Washington St.;9-1;1052;10

9. Ohio St.;9-1;1050;8

10. LSU;8-2;1019;9

11. UCF;9-0;983;11

12. Syracuse;8-2;787;13

13. Texas;7-3;726;15

14. Utah St.;9-1;689;14

15. Florida;7-3;575;19

16. Penn St.;7-3;542;21

17. Washington;7-3;501;20

18. Iowa St.;6-3;497;23

19. Cincinnati;9-1;344;25

20. Kentucky;7-3;337;12

21. Utah;7-3;307;NR

22. Boston College;7-3;254;17

23. Boise St.;8-2;147;NR

24. Northwestern;6-4;136;NR

25. Mississippi St.;6-4;133;18

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.

