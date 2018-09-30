AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Alabama (58);5-0;1497;1
2. Georgia;5-0;1405;2
3. Ohio St. (1);5-0;1395;4
4. Clemson (1);5-0;1278;3
5. LSU;5-0;1233;5
6. Notre Dame;5-0;1216;8
7. Oklahoma;5-0;1193;6
8. Auburn;4-1;1002;10
9. West Virginia;4-0;998;12
10. Washington;4-1;978;11
11. Penn St.;4-1;920;9
12. UCF;4-0;759;13
13. Kentucky;5-0;707;17
14. Stanford;4-1;700;7
15. Michigan;4-1;687;14
16. Wisconsin;3-1;642;15
17. Miami;4-1;600;16
18. Oregon;4-1;462;19
19. Texas;4-1;403;18
20. Michigan St.;3-1;281;21
21. Colorado;4-0;225;NR
22. Florida;4-1;210;NR
23. NC State;4-0;118;NR
24. Virginia Tech;3-1;89;NR
25. Oklahoma St.;4-1;88;NR
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.