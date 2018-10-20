STATE
North Central 26, Carthage 14
Carroll (Wis.) 23, North Park 0
Concordia (Wis.) 45, Concordia (Ill.) 34
Wis.-Eau Claire 40, Wis.-Platteville 16
Wis.-Oshkosh 24, Wis.-LaCrosse 13
Wis.-Whitewater 44, Wis.-River Falls 7
Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20
Illinois;0;10;7;3;—;20
Wisconsin;14;14;14;7;—;49
First Quarter
WIS—Ingold 1 run (Gaglianone kick), 9:27
WIS—Cruickshank 23 run (Gaglianone kick), 7:01
Second Quarter
ILL—Corbin 80 run (McLaughlin kick), 6:19
WIS—Ferguson 27 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 2:55
WIS—Penniston 11 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 1:41
ILL—FG McLaughlin 52, :00
Third Quarter
ILL—Bonner 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:57
WIS—Deal 39 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:22
WIS—Ingold 19 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
ILL—FG McLaughlin 26, 14:05
WIS—Deal 6 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:05
;ILL;WIS
First downs;13;31
Rushes-yards;36-210;54-357
Passing;90;188
Comp-Att-Int;9-21-3;13-22-2
Return Yards;29;29
Punts-Avg.;6-34.0;4-28.5
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;5-50
Time of Possession;22:08;37:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Illinois, Corbin 9-100, Bush 5-47, Bonner 6-38, D.Brown 5-19, Epstein 2-14, Stampley 1-(minus 2), Rivers 8-(minus 6). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 27-159, Deal 12-111, Groshek 4-33, Cruickshank 1-23, Ingold 3-12, James 3-11, Stokke 2-7, Pryor 1-3, Hornibrook 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Illinois, Rivers 7-13-1-80, Bush 2-8-2-10. Wisconsin, Hornibrook 13-22-2-188.
RECEIVING—Illinois, T.Davis 3-35, Car.Green 2-28, Smalling 1-11, J.Holmes 1-9, Barker 1-5, Corbin 1-2. Wisconsin, Da.Davis 4-48, Ferguson 3-62, Ingold 2-48, Pryor 1-12, Penniston 1-11, Groshek 1-5, J.Taylor 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Gaglianone 27.
North Central 26
Carthage 14
North Central;2;7;10;7;—;26
Carthage;0;7;0;7;—;14
First quarter
NC — Safety
Second quarter
C — Bazarek 52 pass from Dury (Unland kick)
NC — Hartema 50 pass from Rutter (Judka kick)
Third quarter
NC — Sfikas 12 pass from Rutter (Judka kick)
NC — Judka 33 field goal
Fourth quarter
C — Bazarek 24 pass from Dury (Unland kick)
NC — Lodico 1 run (Judka kick)
;North Central;Carthage
First downs;24;9
Rushes-yards;43-44;35-39
Passing yards;353;145
Passes;26-40-0;7-15-1
Punts-avg.;8-248;9-306
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0
Penalties-yds;11-95;6-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: McGary 16-43, Fontenot 12-23, Dury 6-23.
NC: Lodico 9-24, Hobart 4-18, Hill 10-17, Muoghalu 7-12, Kamienski 1-2, Rutter 7-15.
PASSING — C: Dury 7-15-1-145.
NC: Rutter 26-40-0-353.
RECEIVING — C: French 3-44, Bazarek 2-76, Patton 2-25.
NC: Kamienski 9-119, Moore 7-51, Sfikas 4-39, Hartema 3-72, Metz 1-47, Hill 1-16, Muoghalu 1-9.
