STATE

North Central 26, Carthage 14

Carroll (Wis.) 23, North Park 0

Concordia (Wis.) 45, Concordia (Ill.) 34

Wis.-Eau Claire 40, Wis.-Platteville 16

Wis.-Oshkosh 24, Wis.-LaCrosse 13

Wis.-Whitewater 44, Wis.-River Falls 7

Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

Illinois;0;10;7;3;—;20

Wisconsin;14;14;14;7;—;49

First Quarter

WIS—Ingold 1 run (Gaglianone kick), 9:27

WIS—Cruickshank 23 run (Gaglianone kick), 7:01

Second Quarter

ILL—Corbin 80 run (McLaughlin kick), 6:19

WIS—Ferguson 27 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 2:55

WIS—Penniston 11 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 1:41

ILL—FG McLaughlin 52, :00

Third Quarter

ILL—Bonner 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:57

WIS—Deal 39 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:22

WIS—Ingold 19 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), 2:14

Fourth Quarter

ILL—FG McLaughlin 26, 14:05

WIS—Deal 6 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:05

;ILL;WIS

First downs;13;31

Rushes-yards;36-210;54-357

Passing;90;188

Comp-Att-Int;9-21-3;13-22-2

Return Yards;29;29

Punts-Avg.;6-34.0;4-28.5

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-25;5-50

Time of Possession;22:08;37:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Illinois, Corbin 9-100, Bush 5-47, Bonner 6-38, D.Brown 5-19, Epstein 2-14, Stampley 1-(minus 2), Rivers 8-(minus 6). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 27-159, Deal 12-111, Groshek 4-33, Cruickshank 1-23, Ingold 3-12, James 3-11, Stokke 2-7, Pryor 1-3, Hornibrook 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Illinois, Rivers 7-13-1-80, Bush 2-8-2-10. Wisconsin, Hornibrook 13-22-2-188.

RECEIVING—Illinois, T.Davis 3-35, Car.Green 2-28, Smalling 1-11, J.Holmes 1-9, Barker 1-5, Corbin 1-2. Wisconsin, Da.Davis 4-48, Ferguson 3-62, Ingold 2-48, Pryor 1-12, Penniston 1-11, Groshek 1-5, J.Taylor 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Gaglianone 27.

North Central 26

Carthage 14

North Central;2;7;10;7;;26

Carthage;0;7;0;7;;14

First quarter

NC — Safety

Second quarter

C — Bazarek 52 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

NC — Hartema 50 pass from Rutter (Judka kick)

Third quarter

NC — Sfikas 12 pass from Rutter (Judka kick)

NC — Judka 33 field goal

Fourth quarter

C — Bazarek 24 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

NC — Lodico 1 run (Judka kick)

;North Central;Carthage

First downs;24;9

Rushes-yards;43-44;35-39

Passing yards;353;145

Passes;26-40-0;7-15-1

Punts-avg.;8-248;9-306

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0

Penalties-yds;11-95;6-71

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: McGary 16-43, Fontenot 12-23, Dury 6-23.

NC: Lodico 9-24, Hobart 4-18, Hill 10-17, Muoghalu 7-12, Kamienski 1-2, Rutter 7-15.

PASSING — C: Dury 7-15-1-145.

NC: Rutter 26-40-0-353. 

RECEIVING — C: French 3-44, Bazarek 2-76, Patton 2-25.

NC: Kamienski 9-119, Moore 7-51, Sfikas 4-39, Hartema 3-72, Metz 1-47, Hill 1-16, Muoghalu 1-9.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments