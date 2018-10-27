STATE

Carthage 33, North Park 20

Eureka 48, Concordia (Wis.) 45

Northwestern 31, Wisconsin 17

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 27, Wis.-Oshkosh 21

Wis.-Whitewater 40, Wis.-Stout 10

Northwestern 31

Wisconsin 17

Wisconsin;7;3;0;7;—;17

Northwestern;7;7;10;7;—;31

First Quarter

WIS—Ingold 4 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:04

NW—Thorson 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 2:21

Second Quarter

NW—Thorson 5 run (Kuhbander kick), 3:44

WIS—FG Gaglianone 36, :56

Third Quarter

NW—McGowan 24 pass from Thorson (Kuhbander kick), 6:32

NW—FG Kuhbander 26, 2:39

Fourth Quarter

NW—Bowser 2 run (Kuhbander kick), 12:50

WIS—Pryor 10 pass from Coan (Gaglianone kick), 8:00

;WIS;NW

First downs;17;20

Rushes-yards;32-165;49-177

Passing;158;172

Comp-Att-Int;20-33-0;17-30-3

Return Yards;71;5

Punts-Avg.;4-35.5;3-39.66

Fumbles-Lost;3-3;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-54;3-20

Time of Possession;26:22;33:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, Groshek 7-68, J.Taylor 11-46, Davis 1-19, Ingold 4-12, Deal 4-8, Pryor 2-7, Coan 3-5. Northwestern, Bowser 34-112, Thorson 8-29, McGowan 1-21, Hanaoka 2-10, Holman 1-5, Lees 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 20-31-0-158, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Northwestern, Thorson 17-30-3-172.

RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Davis 5-55, Pryor 4-52, Groshek 4-20, A.Taylor 2-16, Ingold 2-12, Ferguson 2-7, Coan 1-(minus 4). Northwestern, Cam.Green 5-36, Skowronek 4-73, Nagel 3-18, Hanaoka 2-8, McGowan 1-24, Lees 1-7, Jefferson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Hintze 62, Gaglianone 51.

Carthage 33

North Park 20

Carthage;7;14;3;9;;33

North Park;7;7;0;6;;20

First quarter

C — McGary 13 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

NP — Soracco 5 pass from Borsch (Santillan kick)

Second quarter

NP — Smith 70 pass from McGovern (Santillan kick)

C — French 44 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

C —Murphy 10 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

Third quarter

C — Unland 35 field goal

Fourth quarter

NP — Powell 23 pass from Borsch (kick blocked)

C — Trost PAT return

C — McGary 16 run (Unland kick)

;Carthage;North Park

First downs;22;15

Rushes-yards;58-294;24-65

Passing yards;208;253

Passes;17-27-1;16-38-1

Punts-avg.;4-38.2;8-37.4

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yds;7-70;3-24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: McGary 30-185, Fontenot 23-100, Dury 4-11. NP: Macneal-Young 17-29, McGovern 2-15, Borsch 3-12, Anish 1-7, Soracco 1-2.

PASSING — C: Dury 17-27-1-208. NP: Borsch 15-36-1-183, McGovern 1-2-0-70.

RECEIVING — C: French 5-99, Patton 3-32, Davis 1-29, McGary 4-23, Bazarek 1-10, Murphy 1-10, Wells 1-5. NP: Vinson 5-83, Smith 1-70, Mena 4-55, Powell 1-23, Smith 3-17, Soracco 2-5.

