STATE
Carthage 33, North Park 20
Eureka 48, Concordia (Wis.) 45
Northwestern 31, Wisconsin 17
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 27, Wis.-Oshkosh 21
Wis.-Whitewater 40, Wis.-Stout 10
Northwestern 31
Wisconsin 17
Wisconsin;7;3;0;7;—;17
Northwestern;7;7;10;7;—;31
First Quarter
WIS—Ingold 4 run (Gaglianone kick), 8:04
NW—Thorson 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 2:21
Second Quarter
NW—Thorson 5 run (Kuhbander kick), 3:44
WIS—FG Gaglianone 36, :56
Third Quarter
NW—McGowan 24 pass from Thorson (Kuhbander kick), 6:32
NW—FG Kuhbander 26, 2:39
Fourth Quarter
NW—Bowser 2 run (Kuhbander kick), 12:50
WIS—Pryor 10 pass from Coan (Gaglianone kick), 8:00
;WIS;NW
First downs;17;20
Rushes-yards;32-165;49-177
Passing;158;172
Comp-Att-Int;20-33-0;17-30-3
Return Yards;71;5
Punts-Avg.;4-35.5;3-39.66
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-54;3-20
Time of Possession;26:22;33:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wisconsin, Groshek 7-68, J.Taylor 11-46, Davis 1-19, Ingold 4-12, Deal 4-8, Pryor 2-7, Coan 3-5. Northwestern, Bowser 34-112, Thorson 8-29, McGowan 1-21, Hanaoka 2-10, Holman 1-5, Lees 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 20-31-0-158, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Northwestern, Thorson 17-30-3-172.
RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Davis 5-55, Pryor 4-52, Groshek 4-20, A.Taylor 2-16, Ingold 2-12, Ferguson 2-7, Coan 1-(minus 4). Northwestern, Cam.Green 5-36, Skowronek 4-73, Nagel 3-18, Hanaoka 2-8, McGowan 1-24, Lees 1-7, Jefferson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Hintze 62, Gaglianone 51.
Carthage 33
North Park 20
Carthage;7;14;3;9;—;33
North Park;7;7;0;6;—;20
First quarter
C — McGary 13 pass from Dury (Unland kick)
NP — Soracco 5 pass from Borsch (Santillan kick)
Second quarter
NP — Smith 70 pass from McGovern (Santillan kick)
C — French 44 pass from Dury (Unland kick)
C —Murphy 10 pass from Dury (Unland kick)
Third quarter
C — Unland 35 field goal
Fourth quarter
NP — Powell 23 pass from Borsch (kick blocked)
C — Trost PAT return
C — McGary 16 run (Unland kick)
;Carthage;North Park
First downs;22;15
Rushes-yards;58-294;24-65
Passing yards;208;253
Passes;17-27-1;16-38-1
Punts-avg.;4-38.2;8-37.4
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yds;7-70;3-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: McGary 30-185, Fontenot 23-100, Dury 4-11. NP: Macneal-Young 17-29, McGovern 2-15, Borsch 3-12, Anish 1-7, Soracco 1-2.
PASSING — C: Dury 17-27-1-208. NP: Borsch 15-36-1-183, McGovern 1-2-0-70.
RECEIVING — C: French 5-99, Patton 3-32, Davis 1-29, McGary 4-23, Bazarek 1-10, Murphy 1-10, Wells 1-5. NP: Vinson 5-83, Smith 1-70, Mena 4-55, Powell 1-23, Smith 3-17, Soracco 2-5.
