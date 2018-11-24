STATE
Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15
Wis.-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21
Minnesota 37
Wisconsin 15
Minnesota;3;14;6;14;—;37
Wisconsin;0;7;0;8;—;15
First Quarter
MIN—FG Carpenter 34, 2:37
Second Quarter
MIN—Ibrahim 10 run (Carpenter kick), 2:21
MIN—Douglas 69 punt return (Carpenter kick), 1:05
WIS—Ferguson 7 pass from Hornibrook (Gaglianone kick), :01
Third Quarter
MIN—FG Carpenter 23, 7:47
MIN—FG Carpenter 42, 1:02
Fourth Quarter
MIN—Bryc.Williams 23 run (Carpenter kick), 4:56
MIN—Bryc.Williams 16 run (Carpenter kick), 2:31
WIS—D.Davis 13 pass from Hornibrook (Krumholz pass from Hornibrook), 1:12
;MIN;WIS
First downs;19;21
Rushes-yards;47-201;31-170
Passing;124;189
Comp-Att-Int;9-16-0;22-33-3
Return Yards;69;41
Punts-Avg.;2-37.5;3-15.33
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-Yards;2-20;6-54
Time of Possession;35:06;24:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Ibrahim 26-121, Bryc.Williams 8-50, S.Green 7-22, Morgan 3-12, Beebe 0-0, (Team) 3-(minus 4). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 19-120, Groshek 4-44, Deal 4-13, Bruss 0-0, Cruickshank 1-(minus 1), Hornibrook 3-(minus 6).
PASSING—Minnesota, Morgan 9-16-0-124. Wisconsin, Hornibrook 22-33-3-189.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Tyler Johnson 4-76, Autman-Bell 3-26, Bateman 2-22. Wisconsin, D.Davis 10-93, Ferguson 5-46, Pryor 2-13, A.Taylor 1-13, Cruickshank 1-11, J.Taylor 1-8, Groshek 1-5, Deal 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Minnesota, Carpenter 28. Wisconsin, Gaglianone 31.
