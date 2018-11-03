STATE

Augustana (Ill.) 24, Carroll (Wis.) 14

Rockford 24, Concordia (Wis.) 0

Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 17

Wheaton 48, Carthage 3

Wisconsin 31

Rutgers 17

Rutgers;0;0;3;14;—;17

Wisconsin;7;3;14;7;—;31

First Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 5 run (Gaglianone kick), 12:07

Second Quarter

WIS—FG Gaglianone 32, 14:01

Third Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 38 run (Gaglianone kick), 10:42

RUT—FG Davidovicz 22, 4:17

WIS—J.Taylor 18 run (Gaglianone kick), :43

Fourth Quarter

RUT—Hilliman 1 run (Davidovicz kick), 8:14

WIS—Davis 11 pass from Coan (Gaglianone kick), 3:37

RUT—Blackshear 5 pass from Sitkowski (Davidovicz kick), 1:08

;RUT;WIS

First downs;13;26

Rushes-yards;26-72;46-317

Passing;261;156

Comp-Att-Int;20-39-0;12-23-2

Return Yards;36;23

Punts-Avg.;7-42.71;2-31.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-50;4-19

Time of Possession;28:09;31:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Rutgers, Blackshear 10-38, Pacheco 6-19, Sitkowski 3-9, Hilliman 4-8, Jones 1-1, Melton 2-(minus 3). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 27-208, Deal 9-77, Pryor 1-20, James 3-14, Groshek 2-4, Cruickshank 1-3, Ingold 1-3, Coan 1-(minus 4), Hornibrook 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Rutgers, Sitkowski 20-39-0-261. Wisconsin, Coan 5-7-0-64, Hornibrook 7-16-2-92.

RECEIVING—Rutgers, Blackshear 8-162, Melton 4-14, Hilliman 3-22, Vokolek 2-34, Jones 1-16, Robinson 1-9, E.Lewis 1-4. Wisconsin, Davis 6-60, A.Taylor 3-33, Ferguson 2-33, J.Taylor 1-30.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Rutgers, Davidovicz 45.

Wheaton 48

Carthage 3

Wheaton;7;17;10;14;;48

Carthage;0;3;0;0;;3

First quarter

W — Nichols 28 pass from Furrow (Bowes kick)

Second quarter

W — Nichols 15 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)

C — Unland 33 field goal

W — Bowes 33 field goal

W — Peterson 1 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)

Third quarter

W — Peterson 3 run (Bowes kick)

W — Bowes 32 field goal

Fourth quarter

W — Peterson 10 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)

W — Smith 2 run (Bowes kick)

;Wheaton;Carthage

First downs;26;10

Rushes-yards;35-93;40-75

Passing yards;339;37

Passes;25-35-0;7-14-0

Punts-avg.;4-36.2;8-42.2

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yds;7-68;8-71

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: McGary 14-40, Lucito 4-18, Fontenot 9-18, Dury 4-9, Klein 8-(-2).

W: Peterson 8-41, Singleton 9-30, Cretin 6-18, W. Smith 4-9, Goldsmith 3-5, Watson 2-(-3), McWillaims 3-(-7). 

PASSING — C: Klein 4-11-0-23, Dury 3-3-0-14.

W: McWilliams 17-26-0-208, Furrow 6-6-0-98, Roberts 1-1-0-29, Peterson 1-2-0-4.

RECEIVING — C: McGary 3-20, Murphy 1-15, Bazarek 1-1, Patton 1-1, Fontenot 1-0.

W: Nichols 9-128, Lien 4-81, Terrini 3-51, Bloss 2-37, Pace 2-27, Peterson 2-11, Van Dyke 1-4, Goldsmith 1-4, Singleton 1-(-4).

