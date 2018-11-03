STATE
Augustana (Ill.) 24, Carroll (Wis.) 14
Rockford 24, Concordia (Wis.) 0
Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 17
Wheaton 48, Carthage 3
Wisconsin 31
Rutgers 17
Rutgers;0;0;3;14;—;17
Wisconsin;7;3;14;7;—;31
First Quarter
WIS—J.Taylor 5 run (Gaglianone kick), 12:07
Second Quarter
WIS—FG Gaglianone 32, 14:01
Third Quarter
WIS—J.Taylor 38 run (Gaglianone kick), 10:42
RUT—FG Davidovicz 22, 4:17
WIS—J.Taylor 18 run (Gaglianone kick), :43
Fourth Quarter
RUT—Hilliman 1 run (Davidovicz kick), 8:14
WIS—Davis 11 pass from Coan (Gaglianone kick), 3:37
RUT—Blackshear 5 pass from Sitkowski (Davidovicz kick), 1:08
;RUT;WIS
First downs;13;26
Rushes-yards;26-72;46-317
Passing;261;156
Comp-Att-Int;20-39-0;12-23-2
Return Yards;36;23
Punts-Avg.;7-42.71;2-31.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-50;4-19
Time of Possession;28:09;31:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Rutgers, Blackshear 10-38, Pacheco 6-19, Sitkowski 3-9, Hilliman 4-8, Jones 1-1, Melton 2-(minus 3). Wisconsin, J.Taylor 27-208, Deal 9-77, Pryor 1-20, James 3-14, Groshek 2-4, Cruickshank 1-3, Ingold 1-3, Coan 1-(minus 4), Hornibrook 1-(minus 8).
PASSING—Rutgers, Sitkowski 20-39-0-261. Wisconsin, Coan 5-7-0-64, Hornibrook 7-16-2-92.
RECEIVING—Rutgers, Blackshear 8-162, Melton 4-14, Hilliman 3-22, Vokolek 2-34, Jones 1-16, Robinson 1-9, E.Lewis 1-4. Wisconsin, Davis 6-60, A.Taylor 3-33, Ferguson 2-33, J.Taylor 1-30.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Rutgers, Davidovicz 45.
Wheaton 48
Carthage 3
Wheaton;7;17;10;14;—;48
Carthage;0;3;0;0;—;3
First quarter
W — Nichols 28 pass from Furrow (Bowes kick)
Second quarter
W — Nichols 15 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)
C — Unland 33 field goal
W — Bowes 33 field goal
W — Peterson 1 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)
Third quarter
W — Peterson 3 run (Bowes kick)
W — Bowes 32 field goal
Fourth quarter
W — Peterson 10 pass from McWilliams (Bowes kick)
W — Smith 2 run (Bowes kick)
;Wheaton;Carthage
First downs;26;10
Rushes-yards;35-93;40-75
Passing yards;339;37
Passes;25-35-0;7-14-0
Punts-avg.;4-36.2;8-42.2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yds;7-68;8-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: McGary 14-40, Lucito 4-18, Fontenot 9-18, Dury 4-9, Klein 8-(-2).
W: Peterson 8-41, Singleton 9-30, Cretin 6-18, W. Smith 4-9, Goldsmith 3-5, Watson 2-(-3), McWillaims 3-(-7).
PASSING — C: Klein 4-11-0-23, Dury 3-3-0-14.
W: McWilliams 17-26-0-208, Furrow 6-6-0-98, Roberts 1-1-0-29, Peterson 1-2-0-4.
RECEIVING — C: McGary 3-20, Murphy 1-15, Bazarek 1-1, Patton 1-1, Fontenot 1-0.
W: Nichols 9-128, Lien 4-81, Terrini 3-51, Bloss 2-37, Pace 2-27, Peterson 2-11, Van Dyke 1-4, Goldsmith 1-4, Singleton 1-(-4).
