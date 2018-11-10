STATE
Carthage 38, Augustana (Ill.) 9
Concordia (Wis.) 21, Wis. Lutheran 14
Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10
Penn State 22
Wisconsin 10
Wisconsin;7;0;3;0;—;10
Penn St.;10;6;3;3;—;22
First Quarter
WIS—J.Taylor 71 run (Gaglianone kick), 11:04
PSU—Thompkins 14 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 7:41
PSU—FG Pinegar 49, 1:53
Second Quarter
PSU—Sanders 1 run (kick failed), 8:09
Third Quarter
WIS—FG Gaglianone 28, 9:45
PSU—FG Pinegar 42, 4:07
Fourth Quarter
PSU—FG Pinegar 23, 7:23
;WIS;PSU
First downs;12;23
Rushes-yards;37-209;47-183
Passing;60;160
Comp-Att-Int;9-20-2;19-25-0
Return Yards;74;14
Punts-Avg.;5-38.0;3-36.33
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-1
Penalties-Yards;6-50;3-22
Time of Possession;26:01;33:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Wisconsin, J.Taylor 20-185, Deal 3-42, Groshek 5-25, Davis 1-0, Pryor 1-0, Coan 7-(minus 43). Penn St., Sanders 23-159, Stevens 7-25, McSorley 11-9, Hamler 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Slade 2-1, (Team) 2-(minus 13).
PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 9-20-2-60. Penn St., McSorley 19-25-0-160.
RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Davis 2-24, Ferguson 2-18, Pryor 2-12, Groshek 2-3, Penniston 1-3. Penn St., Hamler 5-35, Thompkins 5-31, Freiermuth 3-34, Dotson 2-39, Sanders 2-9, Sullivan-Brown 1-9, Shorter 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Penn St., Pinegar 44, Pinegar 45.
Carthage 38
Augustana 9
Carthage;7;17;14;0;—;38
Augustana;2;0;0;7;—;9
First quarter
C — Kesul 17 pass from Klein (Unland kick)
A — Team safety
Second quarter
C — McGary 14 run (Unland kick)
C — French 19 pass from Patton (Unland kick)
C — Unland 22 field goal
Third quarter
C — McGary 6 run (Unland kick)
C — McGary 2 run (Unland kick)
Fourth quarter
A — Uranich 7 pass from Fuller (Ganson kick)
;Carthage;Augustana
First downs;24;15
Rushes-yards;48-185;42-116
Passing yards;235;122
Passes;18-28-0;8-20-3
Punts-avg.;6-37.7;6-34.3
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;9-95;4-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: McGary 31-163, Fontenot 7-32, C. Klein 9-23, Lucito 1-2.
A: Pitra 24-125, Jacobs 5-23, Jarosz 3-17, Bleyer 1-0, Fuller 9-5.
PASSING — C: C. Klein 16-25-1-191, R. Klein 1-1-0-25, Patton 1-2-1-19.
A: Fuller 7-18-1-114, Bleyer 1-1-0-8, Wehr 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — C: French 6-97, Bazarek 5-59, Kesul 2-30, Trost 1-25, McGary 3-15, Patton 1-9.
A: Uranich 3-41, Pitra 3-31, Jennings 1-27, Jarosz 1-23.
