STATE

Carthage 38, Augustana (Ill.) 9

Concordia (Wis.) 21, Wis. Lutheran 14

Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10

Penn State 22

Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin;7;0;3;0;—;10

Penn St.;10;6;3;3;—;22

First Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 71 run (Gaglianone kick), 11:04

PSU—Thompkins 14 pass from McSorley (Pinegar kick), 7:41

PSU—FG Pinegar 49, 1:53

Second Quarter

PSU—Sanders 1 run (kick failed), 8:09

Third Quarter

WIS—FG Gaglianone 28, 9:45

PSU—FG Pinegar 42, 4:07

Fourth Quarter

PSU—FG Pinegar 23, 7:23

;WIS;PSU

First downs;12;23

Rushes-yards;37-209;47-183

Passing;60;160

Comp-Att-Int;9-20-2;19-25-0

Return Yards;74;14

Punts-Avg.;5-38.0;3-36.33

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-1

Penalties-Yards;6-50;3-22

Time of Possession;26:01;33:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, J.Taylor 20-185, Deal 3-42, Groshek 5-25, Davis 1-0, Pryor 1-0, Coan 7-(minus 43). Penn St., Sanders 23-159, Stevens 7-25, McSorley 11-9, Hamler 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Slade 2-1, (Team) 2-(minus 13).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 9-20-2-60. Penn St., McSorley 19-25-0-160.

RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Davis 2-24, Ferguson 2-18, Pryor 2-12, Groshek 2-3, Penniston 1-3. Penn St., Hamler 5-35, Thompkins 5-31, Freiermuth 3-34, Dotson 2-39, Sanders 2-9, Sullivan-Brown 1-9, Shorter 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Penn St., Pinegar 44, Pinegar 45.

Carthage 38

Augustana 9

Carthage;7;17;14;0;;38

Augustana;2;0;0;7;;9

First quarter

C — Kesul 17 pass from Klein (Unland kick)

A — Team safety

Second quarter

C — McGary 14 run (Unland kick)

C — French 19 pass from Patton (Unland kick)

C — Unland 22 field goal

Third quarter

C — McGary 6 run (Unland kick)

C — McGary 2 run (Unland kick)

Fourth quarter

A — Uranich 7 pass from Fuller (Ganson kick)

;Carthage;Augustana

First downs;24;15

Rushes-yards;48-185;42-116

Passing yards;235;122

Passes;18-28-0;8-20-3

Punts-avg.;6-37.7;6-34.3

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yds;9-95;4-39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — C: McGary 31-163, Fontenot 7-32, C. Klein 9-23, Lucito 1-2.

A: Pitra 24-125, Jacobs 5-23, Jarosz 3-17, Bleyer 1-0, Fuller 9-5.

PASSING — C: C. Klein 16-25-1-191, R. Klein 1-1-0-25, Patton 1-2-1-19.

A: Fuller 7-18-1-114, Bleyer 1-1-0-8, Wehr 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — C: French 6-97, Bazarek 5-59, Kesul 2-30, Trost 1-25, McGary 3-15, Patton 1-9.

A: Uranich 3-41, Pitra 3-31, Jennings 1-27, Jarosz 1-23.

