Former Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill has transferred to Tennessee.
Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed late last week that the Volunteers have added Hill as a walk-on. Hill won’t play this season due to NCAA transfer rules. Hill started Maryland’s first 10 games as a redshirt freshman last year before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He had torn the ACL in his right knee during Maryland’s third game in 2017.
He completed 53.4 percent of his career passes at Maryland for 1,313 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Hill also ran for 45 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
- Ohio State will host Arkansas State in 2022.
The teams will face off on Sept. 10, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Ohio State will open its 2022 season at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 before playing Arkansas State. The Buckeyes will close their nonconference slate at home against Toledo on Sept. 17.
The last time Arkansas State played a Big Ten team was 2017, against Nebraska. Arkansas State will play at Michigan in 2020 before facing Ohio State two seasons later.
- DeAngelo Williams, a former NFL running back, has donated $250,000 to the Memphis football program in his second donation to his alma mater.
Williams’ latest donation will go to help update Memphis’ football complex and the Tigers’ nutritional development program. Memphis’ football staff moved into a new addition to the Murphy Complex earlier this year, taking advantage of a new team dining area, coaches’ offices, recruiting room and athletic training facility.
A first-round pick by Carolina in 2006 who played 11 seasons in the NFL, William helped the Tigers to three straight bowl games and left as Memphis’ all-time leading rusher. His 2011 donation helped renovate the current locker room.
Williams says his gift is the least he can do since Memphis helped him, his wife and taught him how to work for his success.
Online apparel retailer Zappos.com has made a five-year, $1.5 million commitment to Louisville athletics to refurbish lower bowl seats in Cardinal Stadium and restore their red color. The university said in a news release the approximately 37,800 lower bowl seats were installed during the stadium’s 1998 construction.
The release said replacing the seats would cost $6.5 million, but an industrial UV protective coating will be applied on the existing seats to restore the color and strengthen the seats.
