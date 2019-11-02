Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to get things started for No. 14 Michigan, which used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland in a 38-7 victory on Saturday at College Park, Md.
Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame one week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) went up 21-0 at halftime and coasted to the finish against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).
Jackson’s game-opening dash down the right sideline set the tone. Charbonnet ended Michigan’s first drive with a 2-yard run, and the defense made those two scores stand up.
The Wolverines’ special teams contributed, too. In addition to the kickoff return, Michigan used a successful fake punt to set up Charbonnet’s second TD, and a partially blocked punt led to a third-quarter touchdown run by Hassan Haskins for a 35-0 lead.
Wearing throwback uniforms from a far brighter era of Maryland football, the Terrapins absorbed an old-fashioned beatdown on homecoming. Maryland has lost six of seven under first-year coach Michael Locksley.
Javon Leake’s 97-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter was one of very few highlights for the Terrapins.
Maryland won the coin toss and deferred the decision to the second half, giving Michigan the opportunity to get its offense on the field first. Jackson’s sprint with the opening kickoff enabled the Terrapins to run the first play from scrimmage after all — a 6-yard loss.
That led to a three-and-out and a short punt. Minutes later, Charbonnet scored on a 2-yard run.
Maryland’s next two possessions ended with an interception and a botched 37-yard field goal.
Late in the first half, the Wolverines lined up to punt on a fourth-and-1. Michael Barrett took a short snap and ran for 14 yards, Shea Patterson followed with a 51-yard completion to Nico Collins and Charbonnet capped the drive with an 8-yard TD run.
Charbonnet has scored four touchdowns in the last two games. His 11 TDs are a Michigan single-season record for a freshman.
PURDUE 31, NEBRASKA 27: At West Lafayette, Ind., David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play for Purdue.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury — the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.
Plummer was 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before needing help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. He rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.
King Doerue rushed 71 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.
Top 25
NO. 12 BAYLOR 17, W. VIRGINIA 14: At Waco, Texas, Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and John Mayers kicked a go-ahead 36-yard field goal to help Baylor win its 10th game in a row on Thursday.
The Bears (8-0, 5-0 Big 12), who two seasons ago won only one game, are the league’s only undefeated team. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) had eight quarterback sacks.
GA. SOUTHERN 24, NO. 20 APPALACHIAN ST. 21: At Boone, N.C., Wesley Kennedy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Werts ran for 87 yards and Georgia Southern racked up 335 yards on the ground behind their triple-option offense to upset No. 20 Appalachian State for the second straight season on Thursday.
Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) ended Appalachian State’s 13-game winning streak.
NO. 23 WAKE FOREST 44, NO. CAROLINA ST. 10: At Winston-Salem, N.C., Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more for Wake Forest on Saturday.
Newman had missed one game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running instate series. But Newman and the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.
N.C. State (4-4, 1-3) never had an answer, with its defense unable to stop the Demon Deacons.
