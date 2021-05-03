College football: Leipold goes from D-3 to Power 5 in taking on Kansas rebuild

The Jayhawks also are coming off a winless COVID-19-shortened season, losing all nine games and most in lopsided fashion. It was such a debacle that the results alone probably warranted the firing of then-coach Les Miles, who wound up parting with the school instead amid accusations of sexual harassment from his time at LSU.

The on-the-field results are daunting enough. There is also the long shadow cast by the Jayhawks’ powerhouse basketball program, the general apathy among fans that has set in over the past decade and the decrepit football stadium that serves as a reminder of just how far behind the program is right now.

These are all obstacles that Leipold did not have to overcome at Wisconsin-Whitewater or Buffalo, even though he took both of those programs from mediocrity to heights unknown before his arrival.

“Everyone should know a little bit about history,” Leipold acknowledged, “but you can’t spend time worrying about the past. The biggest thing I’ve been able to research is the potential and what a great place this is.”

Some of that research came through conversations that Leipold had with Mark Mangino, who took the Jayhawks to the Orange Bowl, and Glen Mason, who also had success as their head coach.