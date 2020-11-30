College football: Indiana's Penix done rising for the season

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our main priority," athletic director Mark Coyle said. "The last couple of days have shown a decrease in positive cases, but not to the point where we are able to return to competition."

Coyle said the Gophers are aiming to play the Huskers as scheduled. The university is working with the state health department to isolate and treat the individuals who've tested positive. The next case update will be provided on Thursday. Last week, Minnesota initiated the implementation of additional testing, beyond the conference's established protocols.

The virus has done a number on the Big Ten race, with six cancellations so far. The 18th-ranked Badgers have likely become ineligible for the conference championship because they haven't played enough games. East Division leader and third-ranked Ohio State, which had to cancel its last game against Illinois, would be in danger of that fate with one more cancellation.

• The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league's co-special teams player of the week after she made history becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.