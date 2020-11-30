College football: Indiana's Penix done rising for the season

Coach Tom Allen believes Michael Penix Jr. would do anything to keep No. 10 Indiana’s magical season intact.
Even if that means spending the final month of the season working from the sideline. Again.
On Monday, Allen announced the Hoosiers starting quarterback suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, marking the second time in three years he’s injured the right knee. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, who started his career at Utah, replaced Penix during Saturday’s victory over Maryland and now steps into the leading role for one of the nation’s most surprising teams.
“What do you say? It’s tough,” Allen said. “It’s discouraging, it’s disheartening when it first happens and then you have to fight. Michael has some big-time, long-term goals and it’s going to create more character and more resolve inside of him.”
Penix did not take questions as he normally does Monday, but this is familiar ground for the Florida native.
As the backup to Peyton Ramsey in 2018, Penix suffered the same injury in his third college game. Last year, he beat out Ramsey for the starting job but played just six games before going down with an injured shoulder joint.
What’s uncharted territory is how this injury could impact Indiana’s national status.
The Hoosiers (5-1, No. 12 CFP) have been ranked for six consecutive weeks — one short of the school record — and moved up two spots in this week’s rankings.
With a win Saturday at No. 18 Wisconsin or the following week against rival Purdue, Indiana would lock up the Big Ten East’s No. 2 seed and a possible spot in the Dec. 19 conference championship game — if No. 3 Ohio State fails to meet the league’s six-game requirement to be eligible for the title. Maryland canceled a Nov. 14 date against the Buckeyes because of a COVID-19 outbreak and last weekend Ohio State canceled its game at Illinois for the same reason.
Inside the locker room, the subject is off limits.
“We’re not going to discuss that as a team,” Allen said. “There’s one focus, beat Wisconsin.”
Indiana will be without one of its top playmakers, though. Penix leads the Big Ten in completions (124), yards passing (1,645) and touchdown passes (14) , is fourth in quarterback efficiency (138.5) and his four interceptions are the fewest among any QB with five or more starts.
- No game this weekend resulted in no movement in the AP Top 25 poll for the University of Wisconsin football team.
The Badgers stayed at No. 18 in the poll released Sunday after their game against Minnesota was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gophers’ program.
UW is set for a ranked matchup with No. 10 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It’ll be the team’s first home game since the season opener against Illinois on Oct. 23.
This is the first meeting between the Badgers and the Hoosiers since 2017 and UW has won the last 10 meetings in this series.
Along with UW and Indiana, there are three other Big Ten Conference teams ranked in this week’s poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 16 Northwestern and No. 24 Iowa.
- Minnesota announced Monday it has called off this weekend’s game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.
University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. The Wildcats, who lead the West Division by one game at 5-1, were scheduled to play Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium after taking their first loss of the season at Michigan State.
Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has turned up 47 positive cases — 21 players and 26 staff members. The Gophers paused all team activities six days ago, when they canceled the annual rivalry game at Wisconsin. Minnesota also said it will hold all meetings virtually for the rest of the season. Left on the schedule is a game at Nebraska on Dec. 12 and a to-be-determined cross-division opponent on Dec. 19.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our main priority,” athletic director Mark Coyle said. “The last couple of days have shown a decrease in positive cases, but not to the point where we are able to return to competition.”
Coyle said the Gophers are aiming to play the Huskers as scheduled. The university is working with the state health department to isolate and treat the individuals who’ve tested positive. The next case update will be provided on Thursday. Last week, Minnesota initiated the implementation of additional testing, beyond the conference’s established protocols.
The virus has done a number on the Big Ten race, with six cancellations so far. The 18th-ranked Badgers have likely become ineligible for the conference championship because they haven’t played enough games. East Division leader and third-ranked Ohio State, which had to cancel its last game against Illinois, would be in danger of that fate with one more cancellation.
- The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.
Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. She sent a squib kick 30 yards that was covered at the Missouri 35 to open the second half in her only chance to kick.
The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida who was the first scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003 and April Goss who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015.
