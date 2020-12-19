College football: Former Badger coach Bielema back in Big Ten

Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.
The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith on Saturday, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.
Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately.
He will be a guest of athletic director Josh Whitman's when Illinois plays at Penn State on Staurday.
A native of western Illinois, the 50-year-old Bielema is 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini," Bielema said in a statement. "We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I've seen when Illinois wins.
He took over for Barry Alvarez and went 68-24 with the Badgers from 2006 to 2012 before leaving to coach the Razorbacks. He finished with a 29-34 mark at Arkansas and was fired in November 2017.
He has spent the last three season as an assistant coach in the NFL, first with the Patriots and then the New York Giants.
Whitman called Bielema a proven winner.
"In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a lifelong learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game's most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, and Bill Belichick – all of them current or future Hall of Famers," Whitman said.
Bielema was defensive coordinator at Wisconsin when he replaced Alavarez and had immediate success.
He became the third coach in NCAA history to win 12 games in his rookie season when Wisconsin went 12-1 in 2006. No other Big Ten coach had won 10 in his first year.
In 2010, the Badgers beat a No. 1 team for the first time since 1981 when they knocked off Ohio State. They won the Big Ten that year, losing to TCU in the Rose Bowl, and won the first two conference championship games— and trip to the Rose Bowl that went with them — in 2011 and 2012 by beating Michigan State and Nebraska. The Badgers lost all three of those high-profile bowl games.
His move to Arkansas was surprising, ultimately unsuccessful and the legal battle over how much contract buyout money he is still owed by the school's athletic foundation is ongoing.
In July 2018, the New England Patriots hired Bielema as a consultant to coach Bill Belichick. He became the Patriots' defensive line coach in the 2019 season. In January, the New York Giants and new head coach Joe Judge hired Bielema as outside linebackers coach and senior assistant.
Illinois was 2-5 heading into the Penn State game.
Bielema takes over a program that most recently had a winning when it went 7-6 in 2011. The Illini won their first six games that year, lost their next six and fired Ron Zook before finishing with a victory over UCLA in the Fight Hunger Bowl.
Notes
Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback who led Michigan State to its two victories, is looking to transfer to another school.
Lombardi told the Detroit Free Press that he's placed his name in the transfer portal.
He started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern, which eventually won the Big Ten West.
But Lombardi struggled against Indiana and Ohio State. He left the Ohio State game after a hard tackle and didn't play against Penn State. Payton Thorne replaced Lombardi at quarterback.
OREGON 31, NO. 13 USC 24: Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who didn't win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12's New Year's Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month.
Oregon had a 31-17 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, but Bru McCoy caught a TD pass on fourth down for the Trojans (5-1) before they got the ball back with 4:43 left. USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career.
Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans, whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.
BALL STATE 38, NO. 23 BUFFALO 28: At Detroit, Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in the Mid-American Conference title game.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he'd been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.
By then, Buffalo (5-1) was playing catch-up. The game turned when Ball State scored three touchdowns in the final 5:55 of the first half to take a 35-21 lead.
Buffalo led 21-14 in the second quarter. Then the Cardinals scored three touchdowns in succession.
Plitt's 9-yard scoring pass to Justin Hall tied it at 21. Then the Bulls left Jalen McGaughy open downfield on third-and-12, and Plitt found him for a 56-yard scoring strike with 1:30 remaining.
PURDUE: Head coach Jeff Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, just one season after he was hired.
Diaco signed a two-year deal after last season and the school still owes him $625,000, a number that could shrink if he finds another job.
While the Boilermakers (2-4 Big Ten) finished in the middle of the conference pack in most defensive categories, they had a league-low five sacks and were 12th in passing defense at 254.2 yards per game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!