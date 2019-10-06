AP TOP 25 RESULTS
No. 1 Alabama (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Texas A&M, Saturday.
No. 2 Clemson (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday.
No. 3 Georgia (5-0) beat Tennessee 43-14. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.
No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) beat No. 25 Michigan State 34-10. Next: at Northwestern, Friday, Oct. 18.
No. 5 LSU (5-0) beat Utah State 42-6. Next: vs. No. 10 Florida, Saturday.
No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) beat Kansas 45-20. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas at Dallas, Saturday.
No. 7 Auburn (5-1) lost to No. 10 Florida 24-13. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 19.
No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0) beat Kent State 48-0. Next: vs. No. 25 Michigan State, Saturday.
No. 9 Notre Dame (4-1) beat Bowling Green 52-0. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday.
No. 10 Florida (6-0) beat No. 7 Auburn 24-13. Next: at No. 5 LSU, Saturday.
No. 11 Texas (4-1) beat West Virginia 42-31. Next: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma at Dallas, Saturday.
No. 12 Penn State (5-0) beat Purdue 35-7. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Saturday.
No. 13 Oregon (4-1) beat California 17-7. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.
No. 14 Iowa (4-1) lost to No. 19 Michigan 10-3. Next: vs. No. 12 Penn State, Saturday.
No. 15 Washington (4-2) lost to Stanford 23-13. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.
No. 16 Boise State (5-0) beat UNLV 38-13. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.
No. 17 Utah (4-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.
No. 18 UCF (4-2) lost to Cincinnati 27-24, Friday. Next: vs. East Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 19.
No. 19 Michigan (4-1) beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.
No. 20 Arizona State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Saturday.
No. 21 Oklahoma State (4-2) lost to Texas Tech 45-35. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 19.
No. 22 Wake Forest (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville.
No. 23 Virginia (4-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Friday, Oct. 11.
No. 24 SMU (6-0) beat Tulsa 43-37, 3OT. Next: vs. Temple, Saturday, Oct. 19.
No. 25 Michigan State (4-2) lost to No. 4 Ohio State 34-10. Next: at No. 8 Wisconsin, Saturday.
No. 25 Texas A&M (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Alabama (32);5-0;1503;1
2. Clemson (15);5-0;1433;2
3. Georgia (3);5-0;1393;3
3. Ohio St. (10);6-0;1393;4
5. LSU (2);5-0;1352;5
6. Oklahoma;5-0;1268;6
7. Florida;6-0;1163;10
8. Wisconsin;5-0;1105;8
9. Notre Dame;4-1;1046;9
10. Penn St.;5-0;958;12
11. Texas;4-1;947;11
12. Auburn;5-1;920;7
13. Oregon;4-1;828;13
14. Boise St.;5-0;654;16
15. Utah;4-1;624;17
16. Michigan;4-1;618;19
17. Iowa;4-1;454;14
18. Arizona St.;4-1;388;20
19. Wake Forest;5-0;380;22
20. Virginia;4-1;353;23
21. SMU;6-0;285;24
22. Baylor;5-0;260;NR
23. Memphis;5-0;189;NR
24. Texas A&M;3-2;165;25
25. Cincinnati;4-1;118;NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.
