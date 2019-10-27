AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. LSU (17);8-0;1476;2
2. Alabama (21);8-0;1474;1
3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1468;3
4. Clemson (7);8-0;1406;4
5. Penn St.;8-0;1302;6
6. Florida;7-1;1226;7
7. Oregon;7-1;1108;11
8. Georgia;6-1;1093;10
9. Utah;7-1;1032;12
10. Oklahoma;7-1;1017;5
11. Auburn;6-2;910;9
12. Baylor;7-0;882;14
13. Minnesota;8-0;778;17
14. Michigan;6-2;744;19
15. SMU;8-0;666;16
16. Notre Dame;5-2;563;8
17. Cincinnati;6-1;524;18
18. Wisconsin;6-2;513;13
19. Iowa;6-2;456;20
20. Appalachian St.;7-0;393;21
21. Boise St.;6-1;280;22
22. Kansas St.;5-2;218;NR
23. Wake Forest;6-1;200;25
24. Memphis;7-1;188;NR
25. San Diego St.;7-1;50;NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
No. 1 Alabama (8-0) beat Arkansas 48-7. Next: vs. No. 2 LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 2 LSU (8-0) beat No. 9 Auburn 23-20. Next: at No. 1 Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 4 Clemson (8-0) beat Boston College 59-7. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) lost to Kansas State 48-41. Next: vs. No. 23 Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 6 Penn State (7-0) beat Michigan State 28-7. Next: at No. 17 Minnesota, Saturday.
No. 7 Florida (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.
No. 8 Notre Dame (5-2) lost to No. 19 Michigan 45-14. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.
No. 9 Auburn (6-2) lost to No. 2 LSU 23-20. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.
No. 10 Georgia (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.
No. 11 Oregon (7-1) beat Washington State 37-35. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.
No. 12 Utah (7-1) beat California 35-0. Next: at Washington, Saturday.
No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) lost to No. 3 Ohio State 38-7. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 14 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday.
No. 15 Texas (5-3) lost to TCU 37-27. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 16 SMU (8-0) beat Houston 34-31, Thursday, Oct. 24. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.
No. 17 Minnesota (8-0) beat Maryland 52-10. Next: vs. No. 7 Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 18 Cincinnati (6-1) did not play. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.
No. 19 Michigan (6-2) beat No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.
No. 20 Iowa (6-2) beat Northwestern 20-0. Next: at No. 13 Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 21 Appalachian State (7-0) beat South Alabama 30-3. Next: vs. Georgia Southern, Thursday.
No. 22 Boise State (6-1) did not play. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday.
No. 23 Iowa State (5-3) lost to Oklahoma State 34-27. Next: at No. 5 Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 24 Arizona State (5-2) lost to UCLA 42-32. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 25 Wake Forest (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday
