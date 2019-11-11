You are the owner of this article.
College football for Nov. 12
College football for Nov. 12

AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. LSU (54);9-0;1542;1

2. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1480;3

3. Clemson (3);10-0;1441;4

4. Alabama;8-1;1312;2

5. Georgia;8-1;1267;6

6. Oregon;8-1;1224;7

7. Minnesota;9-0;1164;13

8. Utah;8-1;1099;8

9. Penn St.;8-1;1003;5

10. Oklahoma;8-1;1000;9

11. Florida;8-2;934;10

12. Baylor;9-0;932;11

13. Auburn;7-2;871;12

14. Michigan;7-2;744;14

15. Wisconsin;7-2;657;16

16. Notre Dame;7-2;593;15

17. Cincinnati;8-1;567;17

18. Memphis;8-1;510;19

19. Boise St.;8-1;371;21

20. SMU;9-1;346;23

21. Navy;7-1;228;25

22. Texas;6-3;199;NR

23. Iowa;6-3;197;18

24. Indiana;7-2;108;NR

25. Oklahoma St.;6-3;77;NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.

