AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Alabama (61);12-0;1525;1
2. Clemson;12-0;1458;2
3. Notre Dame;12-0;1409;3
4. Georgia;11-1;1336;5
5. Oklahoma;11-1;1266;6
6. Ohio St.;11-1;1229;10
7. UCF;11-0;1146;8
8. Michigan;10-2;1058;4
9. Texas;9-3;959;11
10. Washington;9-3;897;16
11. Florida;9-3;876;13
12. Washington St.;10-2;818;7
12. LSU;9-3;818;8
14. Penn St.;9-3;751;15
15. West Virginia;8-3;672;12
16. Kentucky;9-3;602;17
17. Utah;9-3;536;18
18. Syracuse;9-3;475;19
19. Boise St.;10-2;409;21
20. Mississippi St.;8-4;324;22
21. Northwestern;8-4;322;20
22. Texas A&M;8-4;283;NR
23. Army;9-2;169;23
24. Iowa St.;7-4;116;25
25. Fresno St.;10-2;102;NR
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.
