AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (61);12-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;12-0;1458;2

3. Notre Dame;12-0;1409;3

4. Georgia;11-1;1336;5

5. Oklahoma;11-1;1266;6

6. Ohio St.;11-1;1229;10

7. UCF;11-0;1146;8

8. Michigan;10-2;1058;4

9. Texas;9-3;959;11

10. Washington;9-3;897;16

11. Florida;9-3;876;13

12. Washington St.;10-2;818;7

12. LSU;9-3;818;8

14. Penn St.;9-3;751;15

15. West Virginia;8-3;672;12

16. Kentucky;9-3;602;17

17. Utah;9-3;536;18

18. Syracuse;9-3;475;19

19. Boise St.;10-2;409;21

20. Mississippi St.;8-4;324;22

21. Northwestern;8-4;322;20

22. Texas A&M;8-4;283;NR

23. Army;9-2;169;23

24. Iowa St.;7-4;116;25

25. Fresno St.;10-2;102;NR

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments