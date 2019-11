College football for Nov. 10

AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (8-0) vs. No. 1 LSU. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State (9-0) beat Maryland 73-14. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (9-0) at N.C. State. Next: vs. No. 22 Wake Forest, Saturday.

No. 5 Penn State (7-1) lost to No. 13 Minnesota 31-26. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

No. 6 Georgia (7-1) vs. Missouri. Next: at No. 12 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 7 Oregon (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 8 Utah (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1) vs. Iowa State. Next: at No. 11 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 10 Florida (8-2) beat Vanderbilt 56-0. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No. 11 Baylor (9-0) beat TCU 29-23, 3OT. Next: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, Saturday.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

No. 12 Auburn (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 13 Minnesota (9-0) beat No. 5 Penn State 31-26. Next: at No. 18 Iowa, Saturday.