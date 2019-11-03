AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. LSU (17);8-0;1479;1

2. Alabama (21);8-0;1472;2

3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1467;3

4. Clemson (7);9-0;1406;4

5. Penn St.;8-0;1306;5

6. Georgia;7-1;1196;8

7. Oregon;8-1;1180;7

8. Utah;8-1;1090;9

9. Oklahoma;7-1;1045;10

10. Florida;7-2;938;6

11. Baylor;8-0;909;12

12. Auburn;7-2;901;11

13. Minnesota;8-0;831;13

14. Michigan;7-2;780;14

15. Notre Dame;6-2;571;16

16. Wisconsin;6-2;558;18

17. Cincinnati;7-1;527;17

18. Iowa;6-2;491;19

19. Memphis;8-1;448;24

20. Kansas St.;6-2;364;22

21. Boise St.;7-1;310;21

22. Wake Forest;7-1;296;23

23. SMU;8-1;250;15

24. San Diego St.;7-1;87;25

25. Navy;7-1;83;NR

Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma St. 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian St. 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, North Dakota St. 1, Iowa St. 1, Virginia 1.

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

No. 1 LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 LSU, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (9-0) beat Wofford 59-14. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.

No. 5 Penn State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 6 Florida (7-2) lost to No. 8 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla 24-17. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 7 Oregon (8-1) beat Southern Cal 56-24. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 8 Georgia (7-1) beat No. 6 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla 24-17. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

No. 9 Utah (8-1) beat Washington 33-28. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

No. 11 Auburn (7-2) beat Mississippi 20-14. Next: vs. No. 8 Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 12 Baylor (8-0) beat West Virginia 17-14, Thursday. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 13 Minnesota (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Penn State, Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (7-2) beat Maryland 38-7. Next: vs. Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 15 SMU (8-1) lost to No. 24 Memphis 54-48. Next: vs. East Carolina, Saturday.

No. 16 Notre Dame (6-2) beat Virginia Tech 21-20. Next: at Duke, Saturday.

No. 17 Cincinnati (7-1) beat East Carolina 46-43. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

No. 18 Wisconsin (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 20 Appalachian State (7-1) lost to Georgia Southern 24-21, Thursday. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 21 Boise State (7-1) beat San Jose State 52-42. Next: vs. Wyoming, Saturday.

No. 22 Kansas State (6-2) beat Kansas 38-10. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

No. 23 Wake Forest (7-1) beat N.C. State 44-10. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

No. 24 Memphis (8-1) beat No. 15 SMU 54-48. Next: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 16.

No. 25 San Diego State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

