HEISMAN TROPHIES BY SCHOOL

(x-vacated)

Notre Dame (7)

Tim Brown, WR, 1987

John Huarte, QB, 1964

Paul Hornung, QB, 1956

John Lattner, HB, 1953

Angelo Bertelli, QB, 1943

Leon Hart, E, 1949

John Lujack, QB, 1947<

Ohio State (7)

Troy Smith, QB, 2006

Eddie George, TB, 1995

Archie Griffin HB, 1975

Archie Griffin HB, 1974

Howard Cassady HB, 1955

Vic Janowicz HB, 1950

Les Horvath QB, 1944

Oklahoma (7)

Kyler Murray, QB, 2018

Baker Mayfield, QB, 2017

Sam Bradford, QB, 2008

Jason White, QB, 2003

Billy Sims, HB, 1978

Steve Owens, HB, 1969

Billy Vessels, HB, 1952

Southern Cal (6)

x-Reggie Bush, TB, 2005

Matt Leinart, QB, 2004

Carson Palmer, QB, 2002

Marcus Allen, TB, 1981

Charles White, TB, 1979

O.J. Simpson, TB, 1968

Mike Garrett, TB, 1965

Army (3)

Pete Dawkins, HB, 1958

Glenn Davis, HB, 1946

Doc Blanchard, HB, 1945

Auburn (3)

Cam Newton, QB, 2010

Bo Jackson, TB, 1985

Pat Sullivan, QB, 1971

Florida (3)

Tim Tebow, QB, 2007

Danny Wuerffel, QB, 1996

Steve Spurrier, QB, 1966

Florida State (3)

Jameis Winston, QB, 2013

Chris Weinke, QB, 2000

Charlie Ward, QB, 1993

Michigan (3)

Charles Woodson, CB, 1997

Desmond Howard, WR, 1991

Tom Harmon, HB, 1940<

Nebraska (3)

Eric Crouch, QB, 2001

Mike Rozier, TB, 1983

Johnny Rodgers, FL, 1972

Alabama (2)

Derrick Henry, RB, 2015

Mark Ingram, RB, 2009

Georgia (2)

Herschel Walker, HB, 1982

Frank Sinkwich, HB, 1942

Miami (2)

Gino Torretta, QB, 1992

Vinny Testaverde, QB, 1986

Navy (2)

Roger Staubach, QB, 1963

Joe Bellino, HB, 1960

Texas (2)

Ricky Williams, RB, 1998

Earl Campbell, FB, 1977

Texas A&M (2)

Johnny Manziel, QB, 2012

John David Crow, HB, 1957

Wisconsin (2)

Ron Dayne, RB, 1999

Alan Ameche, FB, 1954

Yale (2)

Clint Frank, HB, 1937

Larry Kelley, E, 1936<

Baylor

Robert Griffin III, QB, 2011

Boston College

Doug Flutie, QB, 1984

Brigham Young

Ty Detmer, QB, 1990

Chicago

Jay Berwanger, HB, 1935

Colorado

Rashaan Salaam, RB, 1994

Houston

Andre Ware, QB, 1989<

Iowa

Nile Kinnick, HB, 1939

Louisville

Lamar Jackson, QB, 2016

LSU

Billy Cannon, HB, 1959

Minnesota

Bruce Smith, HB, 1941

Oklahoma State

Barry Sanders, RB, 1988

Oregon

Marcus Mariota, QB, 2014

Oregon State

Terry Baker, QB, 1962<

Penn State

John Cappelletti, HB, 1973

Pittsburgh

Tony Dorsett, HB, 1976

Princeton

Dick Kazmaier, HB, 1951

South Carolina

George Rogers, HB, 1980

Southern Methodist

Doak Walker, HB, 1948

Stanford

Jim Plunkett, QB, 1970

Syracuse

Ernie Davis, HB, 1961

Texas Christian

Davey O'Brien, QB, 1938

UCLA

Gary Beban, QB, 1967

