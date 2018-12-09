HEISMAN TROPHIES BY SCHOOL
(x-vacated)
Notre Dame (7)
Tim Brown, WR, 1987
John Huarte, QB, 1964
Paul Hornung, QB, 1956
John Lattner, HB, 1953
Angelo Bertelli, QB, 1943
Leon Hart, E, 1949
John Lujack, QB, 1947<
Ohio State (7)
Troy Smith, QB, 2006
Eddie George, TB, 1995
Archie Griffin HB, 1975
Archie Griffin HB, 1974
Howard Cassady HB, 1955
Vic Janowicz HB, 1950
Les Horvath QB, 1944
Oklahoma (7)
Kyler Murray, QB, 2018
Baker Mayfield, QB, 2017
Sam Bradford, QB, 2008
Jason White, QB, 2003
Billy Sims, HB, 1978
Steve Owens, HB, 1969
Billy Vessels, HB, 1952
Southern Cal (6)
x-Reggie Bush, TB, 2005
Matt Leinart, QB, 2004
Carson Palmer, QB, 2002
Marcus Allen, TB, 1981
Charles White, TB, 1979
O.J. Simpson, TB, 1968
Mike Garrett, TB, 1965
Army (3)
Pete Dawkins, HB, 1958
Glenn Davis, HB, 1946
Doc Blanchard, HB, 1945
Auburn (3)
Cam Newton, QB, 2010
Bo Jackson, TB, 1985
Pat Sullivan, QB, 1971
Florida (3)
Tim Tebow, QB, 2007
Danny Wuerffel, QB, 1996
Steve Spurrier, QB, 1966
Florida State (3)
Jameis Winston, QB, 2013
Chris Weinke, QB, 2000
Charlie Ward, QB, 1993
Michigan (3)
Charles Woodson, CB, 1997
Desmond Howard, WR, 1991
Tom Harmon, HB, 1940<
Nebraska (3)
Eric Crouch, QB, 2001
Mike Rozier, TB, 1983
Johnny Rodgers, FL, 1972
Alabama (2)
Derrick Henry, RB, 2015
Mark Ingram, RB, 2009
Georgia (2)
Herschel Walker, HB, 1982
Frank Sinkwich, HB, 1942
Miami (2)
Gino Torretta, QB, 1992
Vinny Testaverde, QB, 1986
Navy (2)
Roger Staubach, QB, 1963
Joe Bellino, HB, 1960
Texas (2)
Ricky Williams, RB, 1998
Earl Campbell, FB, 1977
Texas A&M (2)
Johnny Manziel, QB, 2012
John David Crow, HB, 1957
Wisconsin (2)
Ron Dayne, RB, 1999
Alan Ameche, FB, 1954
Yale (2)
Clint Frank, HB, 1937
Larry Kelley, E, 1936<
Baylor
Robert Griffin III, QB, 2011
Boston College
Doug Flutie, QB, 1984
Brigham Young
Ty Detmer, QB, 1990
Chicago
Jay Berwanger, HB, 1935
Colorado
Rashaan Salaam, RB, 1994
Houston
Andre Ware, QB, 1989<
Iowa
Nile Kinnick, HB, 1939
Louisville
Lamar Jackson, QB, 2016
LSU
Billy Cannon, HB, 1959
Minnesota
Bruce Smith, HB, 1941
Oklahoma State
Barry Sanders, RB, 1988
Oregon
Marcus Mariota, QB, 2014
Oregon State
Terry Baker, QB, 1962<
Penn State
John Cappelletti, HB, 1973
Pittsburgh
Tony Dorsett, HB, 1976
Princeton
Dick Kazmaier, HB, 1951
South Carolina
George Rogers, HB, 1980
Southern Methodist
Doak Walker, HB, 1948
Stanford
Jim Plunkett, QB, 1970
Syracuse
Ernie Davis, HB, 1961
Texas Christian
Davey O'Brien, QB, 1938
UCLA
Gary Beban, QB, 1967
