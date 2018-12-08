NCAA Division I

EAST

Army 17, Navy 10

MIDWEST

Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 20

N. Dakota St. 35, Colgate 0

FAR WEST

E. Washington 34, UC Davis 29

Heisman Finalist Voting

Finalist voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Total

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma;517;278;60;2,167

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama;299;431;112;1,871

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State;46;111;423;783

NCAA Division III 

First Round

Saturday, Nov. 17

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0

St. Norbert 31, Trine 0

Mount Union 60, Denison 0

Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13

Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20

Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13

RPI 38, Husson 14

Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0

Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6

St. John's (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6

North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0

Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14

Brockport 40, Framingham State 27

Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24

Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6

Second Round

Saturday, Nov. 24

Mount Union 51, Centre 35

Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6

RPI 21, Brockport 13

Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27

Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9

St. John's (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24

Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21

Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 1

Mount Union 38, Muhlenberg 10

John Hopkins 37, RPI 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Bethel (Minn.) 12

Mary Hardin-Baylor 21, St. John's (Minn.) 18

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 8

Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor 31, Wisconsin-Whitewater 14

Championship

Friday, Dec. 14

At Shenandoah, Texas

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments