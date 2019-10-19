Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne rushed for 192 yards and a score and No. 3 Clemson routed Louisville 45-10 on Saturday at Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory.

Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed first-quarter chances to build a big lead when Lawrence was picked off twice near the goal line.

The sophomore quarterback settled down to hit Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross with second-quarter TDs for a 17-3 halftime lead.

NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 52, W. VIRGINIA 14: At Norman, Okla., Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).

NO. 9 FLORIDA 38, SO. CAROLINA 27: At Columbia, S.C., Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, to help Florida (7-1) bounce back from its loss at LSU.

NO. 11 AUBURN 51, ARKANSAS 10: At Fayetteville, Ark., freshman quarterback Bo Nix completed 12 of 17 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers (6-1).  Arkansas (2-5) was held to 234 yards of offense, including just 54 on the ground.

Big Ten

NO. 23 IOWA 26, PURDUE 20: At Iowa City, Mekhi Sargent ran for a 14-yard score with 2:16 left and Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), who also broke a two-game skid against the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3).

OHIO ST. 52, NORTHWESTERN 3: Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards and the Buckeyes pounded Northwestern on Friday night. Fields completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards for the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten).

