Clemson 44, Alabama 16

Clemson;14;17;13;0;—;44

Alabama;13;3;0;0;—;16

First Quarter

CLE—Terrell 44 interception return (Huegel kick), 13:20

BAMA—Jeudy 62 pass from Tagovailoa (Bulovas kick), 12:05

CLE—Etienne 17 run (Huegel kick), 10:35

BAMA—Hentges 1 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), 6:23

Second Quarter

BAMA—FG Bulovas 25, 14:18

CLE—Etienne 1 run (Huegel kick), 11:38

CLE—Etienne 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), 4:38

CLE—FG Huegel 36, :45

Third Quarter

CLE—Ross 74 pass from T.Lawrence (kick failed), 8:26

CLE—Higgins 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), :21

A—74,814.

;CLE;BAMA

First downs;21;23

Rushes-yards;31-135;37-148

Passing;347;295

Comp-Att-Int;20-32-0;22-36-2

Return Yards;0;37

Punts-Avg.;3-42.0;2-50.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-0

Penalties-Yards;1-12;6-60

Time of Possession;28:23;31:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Clemson, Etienne 14-86, T.Lawrence 6-27, Choice 7-12, Feaster 3-11, Brice 1-(minus 1). Alabama, N.Harris 9-59, D.Harris 11-57, Jacobs 11-47, Pierschbacher 0-0, Ma.Jones 1-(minus 2), Hurts 1-(minus 4), Tagovailoa 4-(minus 9).

PASSING—Clemson, T.Lawrence 20-32-0-347. Alabama, Tagovailoa 22-34-2-295, Hurts 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Ross 6-153, Higgins 3-81, Rodgers 2-30, Feaster 2-29, T.Thompson 2-27, H.Renfrow 2-10, Overton 1-12, Etienne 1-5, Chase 1-0. Alabama, D.Smith 6-65, Jeudy 5-139, I.Smith 4-43, Waddle 2-25, D.Harris 2-3, Jacobs 1-16, Ruggs 1-3, Hentges 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

