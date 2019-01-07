Clemson 44, Alabama 16
Clemson;14;17;13;0;—;44
Alabama;13;3;0;0;—;16
First Quarter
CLE—Terrell 44 interception return (Huegel kick), 13:20
BAMA—Jeudy 62 pass from Tagovailoa (Bulovas kick), 12:05
CLE—Etienne 17 run (Huegel kick), 10:35
BAMA—Hentges 1 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), 6:23
Second Quarter
BAMA—FG Bulovas 25, 14:18
CLE—Etienne 1 run (Huegel kick), 11:38
CLE—Etienne 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), 4:38
CLE—FG Huegel 36, :45
Third Quarter
CLE—Ross 74 pass from T.Lawrence (kick failed), 8:26
CLE—Higgins 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), :21
A—74,814.
;CLE;BAMA
First downs;21;23
Rushes-yards;31-135;37-148
Passing;347;295
Comp-Att-Int;20-32-0;22-36-2
Return Yards;0;37
Punts-Avg.;3-42.0;2-50.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-0
Penalties-Yards;1-12;6-60
Time of Possession;28:23;31:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Clemson, Etienne 14-86, T.Lawrence 6-27, Choice 7-12, Feaster 3-11, Brice 1-(minus 1). Alabama, N.Harris 9-59, D.Harris 11-57, Jacobs 11-47, Pierschbacher 0-0, Ma.Jones 1-(minus 2), Hurts 1-(minus 4), Tagovailoa 4-(minus 9).
PASSING—Clemson, T.Lawrence 20-32-0-347. Alabama, Tagovailoa 22-34-2-295, Hurts 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—Clemson, Ross 6-153, Higgins 3-81, Rodgers 2-30, Feaster 2-29, T.Thompson 2-27, H.Renfrow 2-10, Overton 1-12, Etienne 1-5, Chase 1-0. Alabama, D.Smith 6-65, Jeudy 5-139, I.Smith 4-43, Waddle 2-25, D.Harris 2-3, Jacobs 1-16, Ruggs 1-3, Hentges 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
