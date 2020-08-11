College football: Big Ten to cancel fall football, hope to move season to spring

After conference athletic directors met Monday night and Tuesday morning, the decision was made to cancel the fall season and attempt a spring season.

"There's so much uncertainty. As we asked questions two weeks ago, some questions were answered, but then you ask more questions and maybe those questions are answered, but then there's new questions, and then you ask questions even today," Warren said on Big Ten Network.

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to punt on the fall season, but probably not the only. The Pac-12 followed suit shortly after the Big Ten's announcement on Tuesday. The coneference went even farther, canceling all sports until Jan. 1, postponing both men's and women's basketball.

"Ain’t no way we play in the spring then turn around and play in the fall. Our bodies won’t last, stop getting people hopes up," tweeted UW cornerback Faion Hicks.

The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule on Wednesday, but conference presidents met multiple times this weekend to discuss the viability of the season. The about-face is in part due to medical studies that detail the damage COVID-19 infection can do to the heart muscle, even if the person’s COVID-19 symptoms didn’t require hospitalization.