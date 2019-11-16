College football: Alabama wins game, but loses quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip while being dragged down late in the first half on what was likely his final series of the day and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 Saturday at Starkville, Miss., in a game that might have cost the Crimson Tide its star quarterback.

Tagovailoa was injured after a scramble when he was tackled from behind by Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis. Tagovailoa needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter.

Sources later reported that Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season.

The junior had been nursing an ankle injury that needed surgery four weeks ago and caused him to miss a game and a half. Alabama coach Nick Saban said Saturday’s injury was unrelated to the ankle. Saban called it a “freak injury.” Saban told ESPN at halftime the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was already up 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.