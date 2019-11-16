College football: Alabama wins game, but loses quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip while being dragged down late in the first half on what was likely his final series of the day and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 Saturday at Starkville, Miss., in a game that might have cost the Crimson Tide its star quarterback.
Tagovailoa was injured after a scramble when he was tackled from behind by Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis. Tagovailoa needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
Sources later reported that Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season.
The junior had been nursing an ankle injury that needed surgery four weeks ago and caused him to miss a game and a half. Alabama coach Nick Saban said Saturday’s injury was unrelated to the ankle. Saban called it a “freak injury.” Saban told ESPN at halftime the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was already up 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.
Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes against Mississippi State, giving him 31 TD passes on the season. He was replaced in the second half by Mac Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.
NO. 11 FLORIDA 23, MISSOURI 6: At Columbia, Mo., Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half.
Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), which held Missouri to 204 total yards. Linebacker Jon Greenard spent most of the day in the Tigers’ backfield, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games and haven’t scored a touchdown in the last two.
Florida led 6-3 after a first half in which the teams combined for 10 punts. The Gators struggled up front offensively in the first half, allowing four sacks to a team that had only 14 sacks on the season entering the game. They gained just 29 yards on the ground before intermission and finished with 56 rushing yards.
NO. 25 OKLAHOMA ST. 31, KANSAS 13: At Stillwater, Okla., Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma State.
Hubbard, the nation’s rushing leader, also caught two passes for 42 yards.
Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP), who won their third straight.
Oklahoma State gained 481 total yards, including 243 rushing.
Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State’s defense with two interceptions.
Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).
Big Ten
NO. 9 PENN ST. 34, INDIANA 27: At State College, Pa., quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns and helped Penn State keep its playoff hopes alive.
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) next week plays at No. 2 Ohio State, where the top spot in the Big Ten East will be on the line.
Clifford also completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards. Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score. With Penn State ahead by a field goal with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate 9:01 and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.
Tight end Nick Bowers caught a 12-yard touchdown pass for the Nittany Lions
Peyton Ramsey completed 31 of 41 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more for the Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3) who outgained Penn State 462 to 371.
NO. 14 MICHIGAN 44, MICHIGAN ST. 10: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns, sending the Spartans to their fifth straight loss.
The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.
Michigan State got off to a solid start, leading 7-0 after the first quarter on Brian Lewerke’s 1-yard pass to Max Rosenthal.
The offensively challenged Spartans did little with the ball and simply couldn’t stop Michigan in the air.
Patterson completed 24 of 33 passes. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Eubanks in the second quarter; an 18-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones for a score in the third; a 22-yard TD pass to Nico Collins in the fourth and a 39-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson with 2:33 left.
NORTHWESTERN 45, UMASS 6: At Evanston, Ill., Evan Hull had four rushing touchdowns, Chris Bergin added an 85-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal, and Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Hull, a freshman, had 220 yards rushing on 24 carries (an average of 9.2 yards) in his first significant action this season. He had a total of 15 yards and eight carries (an average of 1.9 yards) before Saturday.
Northwestern (2-8) last won on Sept. 14 with a 30-14 victory over UNLV.
Quarterback Randall West was 19 of 36 for 175 yards and Bilal Ally had 66 yards rushing on 16 carries for UMass (1-10), which has dropped five straight.