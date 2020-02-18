College: Deeper 3-point line no delight for shooters

The goal of creating more space in the lane hasn't fully materialized.

For teams that have multiple players who can shoot from long distance, sure. Defenses have no choice to extend out to the line, which widens the gap out to the lane.

Those teams who don't have a multitude of shooters, defenses have continued to pack it in, daring them to shoot. And, now with the deeper 3-point line, they're missing even more.

"I haven't really seen much of a difference," Katz said. "I believe there's only one thing that creates space: really good shooters. You can put lines wherever you want, but if there's four guys out there who can't shoot, we're not going out there beyond the line. I believe spacing is all about how guys shoot the ball, not lines on the floor."

The difference in the new 3-point line may not be fully known for a few seasons. If the shooting percentages continue to fall, coaches will adjust, possibly cutting back on the number of 3-pointers his team takes or which players take them.

Once that happens, there's a good chance 3-point shooting will rise and, maybe, the arc gets moved out again.

