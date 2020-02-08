College basketball: Wolverines shock Spartans

Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a scrappy 77-68 victory over No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.

Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State's 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field. The Spartans have lost three games in a row.

NO. 3 KANSAS 60, TCU 46: At Fort Worth, Texas, Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season.

Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.