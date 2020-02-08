College basketball: Wolverines shock Spartans

Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a scrappy 77-68 victory over No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.
Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State's 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field. The Spartans have lost three games in a row.
NO. 3 KANSAS 60, TCU 46: At Fort Worth, Texas, Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season.
Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.
Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.
NO. 6 DAYTON 71, ST. LOUIS 65: At Dayton, Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that kept Dayton atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.
NO. 8 FLORIDA ST. 99, MIAMI 81: At Tallahassee, Fla., M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as Florida State completed a season sweep of Miami.
Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers, for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
NO. 12 SETON HALL 70, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 64: At Philadelphia, Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova.
Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994. Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.
NO. 11 AUBURN 91, NO. 18 LSU 90, OT: At Auburn, Ala., J'Von McCormick hit a floater with 0.1 second left in overtime to lift Auburn to a win in a dramatic Southeastern Conference showdown.
Auburn (21-2, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 14-point second half deficit and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It's Auburn's third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.
OKLAHOMA 69, NO. WEST VIRGINIA 59: At Norman, Okla., Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.
NO. 15 KENTUCKY 77, TENNESSEE 64: At Knoxville, Tenn., Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as Kentucky won for the sixth time in seven games.
The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.
Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wiildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.