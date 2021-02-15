College basketball: Wisconsin stays steady at No. 21

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, ending a stretch of six consecutive weeks in which it dropped in that poll.

The Badgers (15-7, 9-6 Big Ten) split two games last week, winning 61-48 at Nebraska on Wednesday and falling 67-59 at home to Michigan on Sunday.

UW returns to play Thursday when it hosts No. 11 Iowa at the Kohl Center.

Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop Monday’s Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Next came three straight Big Ten teams, starting with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State as the other No. 1 seeds in the selection committee’s rankings. Illinois climbed to the top 5 for the second time this season. No. 11 Iowa climbed four spots after a pair of Big Ten wins.

In the women’s poll, UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1.

For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women’s AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel.