College basketball: Wisconsin slips again in AP poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.

UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight.

Michigan took advantage of Villanova's loss at St. John's to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and Kansas rounded out the top 5.

Illinois gave the Big Ten three teams in the top six after beating Indiana in overtime and Wisconsin. The Illini were followed by Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia and Missouri.

Rounding out the Top 25 were Loyola of Chicago, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers.

In the women's poll, South Carolina is back where it started the season: No. 1.