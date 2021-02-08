 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: Wisconsin slips again in AP poll
0 comments
College basketball

College basketball: Wisconsin slips again in AP poll

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team slid two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.

It’s the sixth consecutive week the Badgers (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) have dropped in the rankings after climbing to No. 6 in late December following an 8-1 start to the season.

UW beat Penn State 72-56 at home last week before dropping a 75-60 decision at Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight.

Michigan took advantage of Villanova's loss at St. John's to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and Kansas rounded out the top 5.

Illinois gave the Big Ten three teams in the top six after beating Indiana in overtime and Wisconsin. The Illini were followed by Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia and Missouri.

Rounding out the Top 25 were Loyola of Chicago, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers.

In the women's poll, South Carolina is back where it started the season: No. 1.

The Gamecocks regained the top spot, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.

UConn moved up one spot to No. 2 after then-No. 1 Louisville lost at home to No. 4 North Carolina State last Monday. The Cardinals fell to third and the Wolfpack remained fourth.

No 5. Stanford, Texas A&M and Baylor each moved up a spot, while UCLA, Maryland and Arizona rounded out the top 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort
Local News

Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort

When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"

In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.

Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News