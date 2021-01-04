 Skip to main content
College basketball: Wisconsin falls to No. 8 in poll
College basketball

College basketball: Wisconsin falls to No. 8 in poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers split two games last week at home, following up a 70-64 loss to Maryland on Dec. 28 with a 71-59 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota three days later.

UW’s game at Penn State, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within the Nittany Lions program.

Seven other Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain firmly atop poll. Texas jumped four spots after a lopsided weekend win at Kansas to earn the program's highest ranking under their sixth-year coach Shaka Smart.

Villanova climbed one spot to No. 3 on the same day the program announced a pause in team activities due to coronavirus issues.

In the women's poll, Oregon's run in the top 10 ended after 64 consecutive appearances.

The Ducks fell to No. 11 in the poll a day after the team's 27-game winning streak ended with a two-point loss to then-No. 11 UCLA.

Stanford remained the top choice in the poll this week after sweeping a road trip in Arizona, with victories over the Wildcats and Sun Devils.

The Cardinal were followed by Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina in the poll. The Huskies and Wolfpack were tied for third.

