Jordan Lyons scored 17 points, Matt Rafferty and Clay Mounce each had 15, and Furman stunned defending national champion Villanova in overtime, 76-68, at Villanova on Saturday.
Noah Gurley and Alex Hunter added 13 points apiece for the surging Paladins, who have started 5-0 for the first time in 30 years.
Phil Booth scored 20 points and Colin Gillespie had 19 for the No. 8 Wildcats, who were coming off a 27-point loss to Michigan in a rematch of April's national championship game.
It marked the first time Villanova lost back-to-back home games since December of 2013.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 101, DE PAUL 77: At Chicago, Jackie Young had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 for top-ranked Notre Dame.
The defending NCAA champions passed their first big test and gave coach Muffet McGraw her 891st career victory. The Irish (3-0) went from trailing by seven through the first quarter to leading by seven at halftime and pulled away over the final two quarters.
NO. 2 UCONN 80, VANDERBILT 42: At Uncasville, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 points and Napheesa Collier added 15 points and 16 rebounds as UConn breezed to victory in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Katie Lou Samuelson added 15 points while Megan Walker had 14 for the Huskies (2-0).
NO. 8 OREGON 89, SAINT MARY'S 56: At Corvallis, Ore., Destiny Slocum made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Oregon State built an early lead and cruised.
Mikayla Pivec added 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Aleah Goodman scored 12 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, for the Beavers (3-0).
Local
CARTHAGE 82, MARIAN 40: Madie Kaleber scored 17 points and Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward added 11 as the Lady Reds won third place at the St. Norbert Tip-Off tournament at DePere.
Carthage (2-1) led 35-9 at halftime and 54-17 after three quarters. Woodward also grabbed four rebounds, had two assists and a steal.
BLACK HILLS ST. 79, PARKSIDE 60: Black Hills State remained undefeated by beating the Rangers at Marshall, Minn.
Junior Carolina Rahkonen and senior Asiah Lawson each scored 12 points for Parkside (1-3), while Blair Arthur added 10. Rahkonen also grabbed five rebounds.
