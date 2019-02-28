Brandon Trimble came off the bench to score 28 points—including the game-winning jumper with one second left—as the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team beat Purdue Northwest 74-72 and clinched the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division title at Hammond, Ind. on Thursday night.
The Rangers (15-11, 13-7 GLIAC) led 40-37 at halftime, but the Pride (7-21, 3-17 GLIAC) came back and took a 60-56 lead with seven minutes left. A 10-5 run put the Rangers ahead 66-65 with three minutes left, but the Pride tied the game 72-72 before Trimble hit a 5-foot floater right before the buzzer.
“This is a great win for us,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. “It’s hard to win on the road this late in the season. We knew it was going to be tough. We didn’t have much of a rhythm on offense and we did just enough on defense to get the job done.”
Senior Chavares Flanigan scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and had five assists, while Ramar Evans added 11 points.
The Rangers will host a GLIAC tournament quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at DeSimone Gymnasium. They will play either Lake Superior State or Northern Michigan.
Top ten
NO. 9 MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 53: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Jon Teske scored a career-high 22 points, and Michigan easily rebounded from its loss to Michigan State with a victory.
The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) were without Charles Matthews, out with a right ankle injury, but they raced out to a 22-point halftime lead behind Teske and Iggy Brazdeikis, who finished with 20 points. It was the last home game for Michigan, which finishes the regular season with trips to Maryland and Michigan State.
Isaiah Livers, who replaced Matthews in the starting lineup, had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nana Akenten scored 11 points for Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) but took a hard fall in the second half near the basket.
The Wolverines lost only once at home in 2018-19 — 77-70 to Michigan State on Sunday. That dropped Michigan a game behind the Spartans in the Big Ten title race, but the Wolverines still look formidable.
Women
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 92, NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 62: At Lousiville, Ky., Asia Durr scored 47 points to match her career high, the first 22 during Louisville’s 36-point opening quarter in a big win.
Durr made an Atlantic Coast Conference-record 11 3-pointers and also set a career high with 17 attempts for the Cardinals (26-2, 13-2).
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI ST. 76, LSU 56: At Starkville, Miss., Teaira McCowan had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points as Mississippi State (26-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the regular-season title.
The Bulldogs are 30-1 over the past two seasons in regular-season SEC games. Jailin Cherry led LSU (16-11, 7-8) with 17 points. The Tigers have lost two straight.
Local
PARKSIDE 68, PURDUE NORTHWEST 54: Hannah Plockelman came off the bench to score a career-high 15 and Shelby Cheston added 12 as the Rangers defeated the lowly Pride in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Hammond, Ind.
Parkside (12-14, 10-10 GLIAC) led 15-8 after the first quarter and went on to a win its regular season finale. Junior Carolina Rahkonen scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped the Rangers preserve their lead.
Purdue fell to 3-23 overall and 1-19 in GLIAC play.
The Rangers will play at Ashland in the first round of the GLIAC tournament at 4:30 p.m. March 5. The Eagles won both matchups this season.
