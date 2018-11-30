Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 20 points to lead No. 9 Michigan State past Rutgers 78-69 in the Big Ten opener Friday night at Piscataway, N.J.
After a back-and-forth first half, where Rutgers led much of the first 10 minutes, Winston hit a 3-pointer to give Michigan State (5-2) the 39-37 lead over Rutgers (5-2) at the break.
Rutgers would open the second half with a 3-pointer by Peter Kiss from the top of the arc to retake the lead, but a quick 6-0 run from Michigan State caused Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to call timeout down 45-40 with 17:54 to go. The deficit would eventually balloon to 13.
Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
NO. 21 BUFFALO 98, UW-MILWAUKEE 77: At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and Buffalo beat Milwaukee in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.
CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
The Bulls shot 14 of 33 (42 percent) from 3-point range while the Panthers went 6 for 28. Perkins was 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Massinburg went 4 of 8, becoming the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers.
Carson Warren-Newsome scored a career-high 26 points to lead Milwaukee (2-5). The Panthers will play Stephen F. Austin in the consolation game.
