College basketball: South Carolina stays red hot

Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 13 points apiece, and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a sluggish start before rolling past Auburn 79-53 for its 18th straight victory on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks (24-1, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) were coming off a decisive 70-52 win over No. 5 UConn — their first ever victory against the dominant women's program of the past 20 years — a few days earlier.
Auburn (8-14, 2-9) trailed just 22-19 early in the second quarter. But South Carolina regrouped for a 20-4 burst to take a 42-23 halftime lead on the way to its 10th straight win over the Tigers.
NO. 10 MARYLAND 93, NO. 17 IOWA 59: At College Park, Md., Kaila Charles scored 21 points, and Maryland turned a showdown for first place in the Big Ten into a full-fledged blowout .
Maryland (21-4, 12-2 Big Ten) never trailed and pushed its winning streak to 10 games. Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 10 assists, Shakira Austin scored 20 points and Stephanie Jones added 16.
Monika Czinano led Iowa (20-5, 11-3) with 15 points.
NO. 19 NORTHWESTERN 66, MICHIGAN 60: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Veronica Burton hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:35 to play, Sydney Wood drained the clinching free throws with seven seconds left for Northwestern.
Wood and Abi Scheid scored 14 points apiece and Burton and Abbie Wolf added 13 each for Northwestern (21-3, 11-2 Big Ten). Akienreh Johnson led the Wolverines (16-8, 7-6) with 15 points and Amy Dilk and Hailey Brown added 12 each.
LSU 75, NO. 25 TENNESSEE 65: At Baton Rogue, La., Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists for LSU. Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points.
NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 66, NO. 4 N.C. STATE 59: At Raleigh, N. C., Jazmine Jones scored 19 points, and Louisville locked down defensively in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top two teams.
NO. 15 GONZAGA 56, SAN FRANCISCO 38: At Spokane, Wash., LeeAnne Wirth and Melody Kempton scored 10 points apiece as Gonzaga rebounded from the loss that ended its 21-game winning streak.
NO. 20 INDIANA 59, ILLINOIS 54: At Bloomington, Ind., Ali Patberg had 17 points and nine assists for Indiana. Aleksa Gulbe added 15 points and eight rebounds and Penn finished with 10 points and six boards for the Hoosiers.
NO. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA 88, WESTERN ILLINOIS 51: At Vermillion, S.D., Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, and South Dakota won its 12th straight.
NO. 16 TEXAS A&M 74, VANDERBILT 53: At College Station, Texas, Chennedy Carter scored 18 points, and Texas A&M was never threatened in a blowout win.
Men
NO. 17 OREGON 68, NO. 16 COLORADO 60: At Eugene, Ore., Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and rallied to win. Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.
INDIANA 89, N0. 21 IOWA 77: At Bloomington, Ind., Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 for Indiana.
The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series. Luka Garza scored 38 points, falling two short of tying the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent.
Joe Wieskamp added 16 for Iowa (17-8, 8-6), which has lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.