College basketball: South Carolina stays red hot

Wood and Abi Scheid scored 14 points apiece and Burton and Abbie Wolf added 13 each for Northwestern (21-3, 11-2 Big Ten). Akienreh Johnson led the Wolverines (16-8, 7-6) with 15 points and Amy Dilk and Hailey Brown added 12 each.

LSU 75, NO. 25 TENNESSEE 65: At Baton Rogue, La., Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists for LSU. Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 66, NO. 4 N.C. STATE 59: At Raleigh, N. C., Jazmine Jones scored 19 points, and Louisville locked down defensively in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top two teams.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 56, SAN FRANCISCO 38: At Spokane, Wash., LeeAnne Wirth and Melody Kempton scored 10 points apiece as Gonzaga rebounded from the loss that ended its 21-game winning streak.

NO. 20 INDIANA 59, ILLINOIS 54: At Bloomington, Ind., Ali Patberg had 17 points and nine assists for Indiana. Aleksa Gulbe added 15 points and eight rebounds and Penn finished with 10 points and six boards for the Hoosiers.

NO. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA 88, WESTERN ILLINOIS 51: At Vermillion, S.D., Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, and South Dakota won its 12th straight.