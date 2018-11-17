AP TOP 25 RESULTS
8. Villanova (2-2) lost to Furman 76-68, OT.
18. Michigan (4-0) beat George Washington 84-61.
24. Marquette (3-1) beat Presbyterian 74-55.
STATE
Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59
Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55
Green Bay 87, Morehead St. 70
Beloit 74, Macalester 65
Carroll (Wis.) 76, Central 71
Marian (Wis.) 74, Wis.-Superior 66
Milwaukee Engineering 73, Lawrence 54<
Ripon 61, Wis.-La Crosse 57
St. John's (Minn.) 71, Wis.-Platteville 55
Wis.-Eau Claire 82, McMurry 71
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 87, Buena Vista 72
Wis.-Stout 91, Bethel (Minn.) 80
Wis.-Whitewater 89, Concordia (Wis.) 70
MIDWEST
Drake 75, Texas State 69
E. Illinois 68, W. Illinois 66, OT
E. Michigan 80, Boston U. 62
Ill.-Chicago 71, Bradley 70
Montana 73, Miami (Ohio) 71
N. Illinois 73, Illinois Tech 66
North Dakota 112, Minnesota-Morris 58
Notre Dame 73, William & Mary 64
S. Illinois 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
SE Missouri 63, Chattanooga 42
W. Michigan 99, Aquinas College 52
Wright St. 89, North Florida 72
EAST
Albany (NY) 75, Canisius 66
Brown 82, Sacred Heart 77
Cornell 86, NJIT 73
Drexel 89, La Salle 84
Duquesne 69, Radford 64
FIU 98, Columbia 87
Fordham 67, Youngstown St. 61
Furman 76, Villanova 68, OT
Mass.-Lowell 92, Army 85
Michigan 84, George Washington 61
Pittsburgh 71, North Alabama 66
Providence 76, South Carolina 67
Robert Morris 68, MVSU 59
Saint Louis 66, Seton Hall 64
Stony Brook 72, Norfolk St. 65
Wagner 79, Fairfield 73
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 52
ETSU 76, Winthrop 74
FAU 85, Towson 71
George Mason 69, Southern U. 65
Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78
Jacksonville 71, South Alabama 48
Memphis 109, Yale 102, 2OT
Miami 78, Bethune-Cookman 70
N. Iowa 90, E. Kentucky 85
N. Kentucky 59, Manhattan 53
NC State 82, Maine 63
Old Dominion 65, Kennesaw St. 47
SE Louisiana 69, Stetson 57
Tennessee St. 113, Fisk 61
UMBC 68, High Point 59
W. Carolina 94, Hiwassee 55
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 80, N. Dakota St. 78, OT
Lamar 74, Prairie View 67
Lipscomb 79, SMU 73
North Texas 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 34
Rice 102, Northwestern St. 74
FAR WEST
BYU 91, Alabama A&M 60
CS Bakersfield 73, San Jose St. 72
E. Washington 87, UMKC 80, OT
New Mexico St. 98, New Mexico 94
UC Davis 57, Texas A&M-CC 54, OT
UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53
UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana St. 69
Wisconsin 96, Houston Baptist 59
HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-2)
McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Hardt 3-7 3-4 9, Lynch-Daniels 3-8 0-0 7, Bonds 2-7 0-0 4, DuBose 7-12 1-2 18, Stent 0-4 0-0 0, Uloko 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-3 1-2 1, O'Suji 2-4 2-2 6, Gates 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 22-58 8-12 59.
WISCONSIN (3-0)
Happ 7-9 1-3 15, Reuvers 5-8 4-5 15, Davison 3-8 0-0 7, Iverson 2-5 2-2 6, Trice 4-7 1-1 12, Thomas 3-5 4-6 10, King 3-5 0-0 6, Strickland 1-3 2-2 4, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 5-5 5-6 17, Anderson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 35-58 19-25 96.
Halftime—Wisconsin 50-24. 3-Point Goals—Houston Baptist 7-23 (DuBose 3-4, Gates 3-7, Lynch-Daniels 1-6, Murphy 0-1, O'Suji 0-1, Stent 0-4), Wisconsin 7-18 (Trice 3-6, Pritzl 2-2, Reuvers 1-1, Davison 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Iverson 0-1, McGrory 0-1, King 0-2). Fouled Out—Lynch-Daniels, DuBose. Rebounds—Houston Baptist 21 (Bonds 5), Wisconsin 32 (Happ 11). Assists—Houston Baptist 7 (Bonds 3), Wisconsin 18 (Happ 6). Total Fouls—Houston Baptist 25, Wisconsin 14.
Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55
PRESBYTERIAN (3-2)
Lewis 3-11 0-0 7, Hightower 2-14 1-4 6, Bell 2-6 0-0 4, Flagler 6-14 4-5 20, Younger 4-10 0-0 12, TeTe 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Crouch 1-2 0-0 3, Shubert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 5-9 55.<
MARQUETTE (3-1)
John 2-3 1-3 5, J.Hauser 2-8 8-8 13, Cain 0-5 0-0 0, Howard 4-7 0-0 10, S.Hauser 7-13 2-2 19, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Morrow 2-5 1-2 5, Heldt 0-0 0-0 0, Chartouny 6-7 1-1 16, Anim 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 25-55 15-18 74.<
Halftime—26-26. 3-Point Goals—Presbyterian 12-29 (Flagler 4-7, Younger 4-10, Martin 1-1, Crouch 1-2, Hightower 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Bell 0-2), Marquette 9-25 (Chartouny 3-4, S.Hauser 3-6, Howard 2-5, J.Hauser 1-4, Bailey 0-2, Cain 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Presbyterian 20 (Hightower 5), Marquette 43 (S.Hauser 10). Assists—Presbyterian 14 (Bell 5), Marquette 21 (Howard 6). Total Fouls—Presbyterian 16, Marquette 12. A—14,058 (17,500).
