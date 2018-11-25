AP TOP 25 RESULTS
14. Florida State (5-1) lost to Villanova 66-60.
19. LSU (5-2) lost to Oklahoma State 90-77.
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 81, Drexel 71
Cent. Michigan 103, Siena Heights 75
Illinois 86, MVSU 67
N. Illinois 92, Oakland 72
Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Cleveland St. 79
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Incarnate Word 68
Wichita St. 90, Rice 61
EAST
Brown 84, Bryant 60
Bucknell 69, Vermont 61
CCSU 88, Pine Manor 59
Columbia 85, St. Joseph's (BKN) 38
Duquesne 83, Mass.-Lowell 71
Fairfield 86, Denver 85
Fordham 77, Alabama A&M 46
Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 76
Quinnipiac 58, Maine 50
Towson 85, Loyola (Md.) 69
SOUTH
Arkansas St. 77, Gardner-Webb 69
Coll. of Charleston 78, Memphis 75
FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Furman 65, UNC-Asheville 51
Hampton 86, Richmond 66
Liberty 82, Savannah St. 56
Lipscomb 87, Morehead St. 55
Morgan St. 78, Mount St. Mary's 68
Oklahoma St. 90, LSU 77
Samford 77, SC State 60
UAB 68, Canisius 58
UNC-Wilmington 82, E. Illinois 65
Villanova 66, Florida St. 60
William Carey 78, Southern Miss. 72
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 78, James Madison 69, OT
Stephen F. Austin 73, St. Edwards 60
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 79, Hawaii 64
Northwestern 79, Utah 57
Oregon St. 75, Long Beach St. 72
Seattle 70, Longwood 50
Southern Cal 90, CS Bakersfield 75
College women
8. Stanford (6-0) beat Hawaii 81-59.
10. Texas (6-0) beat Fordham 72-54.
21. Missouri (5-1) beat Duke 62-54.
24. Miami (6-1) beat Temple 73-61.
MIDWEST
Butler 58, Illinois St. 56
IUPUI 63, VCU 61
Indiana 91, N. Illinois 73
Kansas 75, Iona 44
Missouri 62, Duke 54
Nebraska 77, Radford 39
Nebraska-Omaha 57, Florida A&M 50
Northwestern 90, UT Martin 64
Oakland 71, Canisius 60
Rio Grande 74, St. Thomas (TX) 43
Wright St. 76, Marist 60
EAST
Binghamton 60, Army 47
Boston College 112, Rider 61
Bucknell 91, Brown 78
Charlotte 62, Lehigh 60
Colgate 84, Columbia 71
Duquesne 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 73
Florida Gulf Coast 90, American U. 71
Hofstra 53, Stetson 50
Holy Cross 56, Albany (NY) 50
Howard 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 58
Maine 47, Penn 46
Monmouth (NJ) 55, Sacred Heart 50
Navy 72, NC A&T 49
New Hampshire 79, Bryant 74
Pittsburgh 78, Tennessee St. 56
Quinnipiac 69, Ball St. 66
SE Missouri 68, NJIT 58
Saint Joseph's 49, Loyola (Md.) 46
Seton Hall 100, St. Francis Brooklyn 77
Stony Brook 81, Penn St. 70
Texas 72, Fordham 54
UMass 59, Fairfield 49
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 74, Marshall 52
Auburn 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 59
Campbell 59, FIU 54
Cent. Michigan 73, Chattanooga 50
Coastal Carolina 90, Memphis 71
Georgia Southern 77, Bethune-Cookman 76
Jacksonville 68, Charleston Southern 58
James Madison 56, Winthrop 39
LSU 60, UALR 45
Louisiana-Monroe 57, New Orleans 44
Mercer 76, Bowling Green 63
Miami 73, Temple 61
Norfolk St. 66, Liberty 53
North Alabama 89, W. Carolina 66
Old Dominion 80, Tennessee Tech 73
Saint Louis 67, Virginia 65
UCF 71, Villanova 56
UNC-Asheville 60, Wofford 46
UNC-Greensboro 72, UNC-Pembroke 32
Vanderbilt 78, Presbyterian 43
Virginia Tech 85, Richmond 57
SOUTHWEST
Rice 93, McNeese St. 65
UTSA 66, Weber St. 59
FAR WEST
Colorado 78, Utah St. 68
Colorado St. 56, Cornell 53
Michigan 80, Washington 73
Middle Tennessee 66, UNLV 62
Southern Cal 72, Nevada 51
Stanford 81, Hawaii 59
Texas-Arlington 80, San Francisco 73
UC Santa Barbara 62, Dartmouth 56
