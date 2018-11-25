AP TOP 25 RESULTS

14. Florida State (5-1) lost to Villanova 66-60. 

19. LSU (5-2) lost to Oklahoma State 90-77.  

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 81, Drexel 71

Cent. Michigan 103, Siena Heights 75

Illinois 86, MVSU 67

N. Illinois 92, Oakland 72

Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Cleveland St. 79

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Incarnate Word 68

Wichita St. 90, Rice 61

EAST

Brown 84, Bryant 60

Bucknell 69, Vermont 61

CCSU 88, Pine Manor 59

Columbia 85, St. Joseph's (BKN) 38

Duquesne 83, Mass.-Lowell 71

Fairfield 86, Denver 85

Fordham 77, Alabama A&M 46

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 76

Quinnipiac 58, Maine 50

Towson 85, Loyola (Md.) 69

SOUTH

Arkansas St. 77, Gardner-Webb 69

Coll. of Charleston 78, Memphis 75

FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Furman 65, UNC-Asheville 51

Hampton 86, Richmond 66

Liberty 82, Savannah St. 56

Lipscomb 87, Morehead St. 55

Morgan St. 78, Mount St. Mary's 68

Oklahoma St. 90, LSU 77

Samford 77, SC State 60

UAB 68, Canisius 58

UNC-Wilmington 82, E. Illinois 65

Villanova 66, Florida St. 60

William Carey 78, Southern Miss. 72

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 78, James Madison 69, OT

Stephen F. Austin 73, St. Edwards 60

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Hawaii 64

Northwestern 79, Utah 57

Oregon St. 75, Long Beach St. 72

Seattle 70, Longwood 50

Southern Cal 90, CS Bakersfield 75

College women

8. Stanford (6-0) beat Hawaii 81-59.  

10. Texas (6-0) beat Fordham 72-54.  

21. Missouri (5-1) beat Duke 62-54.  

24. Miami (6-1) beat Temple 73-61. 

MIDWEST

Butler 58, Illinois St. 56

IUPUI 63, VCU 61

Indiana 91, N. Illinois 73

Kansas 75, Iona 44

Missouri 62, Duke 54

Nebraska 77, Radford 39

Nebraska-Omaha 57, Florida A&M 50

Northwestern 90, UT Martin 64

Oakland 71, Canisius 60

Rio Grande 74, St. Thomas (TX) 43

Wright St. 76, Marist 60

EAST

Binghamton 60, Army 47

Boston College 112, Rider 61

Bucknell 91, Brown 78

Charlotte 62, Lehigh 60

Colgate 84, Columbia 71

Duquesne 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

Florida Gulf Coast 90, American U. 71

Hofstra 53, Stetson 50

Holy Cross 56, Albany (NY) 50

Howard 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Maine 47, Penn 46

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Sacred Heart 50

Navy 72, NC A&T 49

New Hampshire 79, Bryant 74

Pittsburgh 78, Tennessee St. 56

Quinnipiac 69, Ball St. 66

SE Missouri 68, NJIT 58

Saint Joseph's 49, Loyola (Md.) 46

Seton Hall 100, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

Stony Brook 81, Penn St. 70

Texas 72, Fordham 54

UMass 59, Fairfield 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 74, Marshall 52

Auburn 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 59

Campbell 59, FIU 54

Cent. Michigan 73, Chattanooga 50

Coastal Carolina 90, Memphis 71

Georgia Southern 77, Bethune-Cookman 76

Jacksonville 68, Charleston Southern 58

James Madison 56, Winthrop 39

LSU 60, UALR 45

Louisiana-Monroe 57, New Orleans 44

Mercer 76, Bowling Green 63

Miami 73, Temple 61

Norfolk St. 66, Liberty 53

North Alabama 89, W. Carolina 66

Old Dominion 80, Tennessee Tech 73

Saint Louis 67, Virginia 65

UCF 71, Villanova 56

UNC-Asheville 60, Wofford 46

UNC-Greensboro 72, UNC-Pembroke 32

Vanderbilt 78, Presbyterian 43

Virginia Tech 85, Richmond 57

SOUTHWEST

Rice 93, McNeese St. 65

UTSA 66, Weber St. 59

FAR WEST

Colorado 78, Utah St. 68

Colorado St. 56, Cornell 53

Michigan 80, Washington 73

Middle Tennessee 66, UNLV 62

Southern Cal 72, Nevada 51

Stanford 81, Hawaii 59

Texas-Arlington 80, San Francisco 73

UC Santa Barbara 62, Dartmouth 56

