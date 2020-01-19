College basketball: Rutgers' hot start continues

Caleb McConnell had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Rutgers had a balanced team effort in win over Minnesota 64-56 in Piscataway, N.J., to continue the program’s best start in the Big Ten, and possibly an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time in over four decades.

Montez Mathis (11 points on 4-of-6 shooting) hit back-to-back 3s then a layup and the foul shot that followed before Jacob Young capped an 11-0 run for Rutgers to make it 13-10. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu made a couple free throws before Rutgers went on another 6-0 run to make it 19-12 midway through the half. Rutgers made it 23-15 with 6:26 to go before going into the break with a 34-25 lead.

Rutgers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) built its lead to start the second half, ballooning it to 14 on a few occasions. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4 Big Ten) cut the lead to seven three times after that but that’s the closest the Golden Gophers got.

Women

NO. 3 STANFORD 61, NO. 8 OREGON ST. 58: At Corvallis, Ore., Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14 for Stanford.

Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2).