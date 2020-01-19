College basketball: Rutgers' hot start continues

Caleb McConnell had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Rutgers had a balanced team effort in win over Minnesota 64-56 in Piscataway, N.J., to continue the program’s best start in the Big Ten, and possibly an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time in over four decades.
Montez Mathis (11 points on 4-of-6 shooting) hit back-to-back 3s then a layup and the foul shot that followed before Jacob Young capped an 11-0 run for Rutgers to make it 13-10. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu made a couple free throws before Rutgers went on another 6-0 run to make it 19-12 midway through the half. Rutgers made it 23-15 with 6:26 to go before going into the break with a 34-25 lead.
Rutgers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) built its lead to start the second half, ballooning it to 14 on a few occasions. Minnesota (10-8, 4-4 Big Ten) cut the lead to seven three times after that but that’s the closest the Golden Gophers got.
Women
NO. 3 STANFORD 61, NO. 8 OREGON ST. 58: At Corvallis, Ore., Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14 for Stanford.
Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2).
NO. 4 UCONN 92, TULSA 34: Megan Walker scored 24 points and UConn extended its American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games.
Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies (16-1, 7-0), who have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC tournaments since leaving the Big East for the American.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 74, NORTH CAROLINA 67: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Dana Evans scored 22 points to help Louisville remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals (18-1, 7-0 ACC), who led by double figures by midway through the first quarter and by 20 shortly before halftime. The Cardinals maintained a double-figure edge until the Tar Heels made a last push to get back in it, then had to hold on as UNC got within 71-67 on Taylor Koenen’s contested stepback 3-pointer with 1:22 left.
Koenen and Muhammad each scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (13-5, 4-3).
NO. 14 DEPAUL 80, BUTLER 65: At Indianapolis, Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Deja Church had a double-double for DePaul.
Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 — Church grabbed 12 rebounds — and Chante Stonewall scored 10.
DePaul (17-2, 7-0 Big East) led 36-30 at halftime then used the third quarter to break it open. Church and Morris each scored seven in a 25-point quarter as the Blue Demons made 9 of 20 shots including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.
NO. 15 SO. DAKOTA 83, SO. DAKOTA ST. 48: At Vermillion, S.D., Ciara Duffey scored 21 points, Hannah Sjerven added 16 and South Dakota routed its rival in a game postponed one day because of bad weather.
The Coyotes made quick work of the battle between the last two teams unbeaten in Summit League play, racing to a 26-6 lead after one quarter. South Dakota went 11 of 18 from the field and held the Jackrabbits to 3-of-12 shooting with five turnovers.
South Dakota (17-2, 6-0), which has gone 34-2 in league play over the last three seasons, has been winning league games by a 34-point margin and is ninth in the country on offense at 81.6 points a game. Their winning streak in home conference games is now 20.