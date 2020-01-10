College basketball roundup: No. 6 Baylor ends No. 1 UConn's 98-game home win streak

Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night at Hartford, Conn., ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.
NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 91, NO. 21 ARKANSAS 82: At Columbia, S.C., Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds for South Carolina (15-1).
NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 41: At Coral Gables, Fla., Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 14 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years.
Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville.
NORTH CAROLINA 66, NO. 9 NC STATE 60: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season. Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
LSU 57, NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 54: At College Station, Texas, Jailin Cherry scored 12 points and LSU beat Texas A&M after Aggies star guard Chennedy Carter left in the first half with a left foot injury.
Men
NO. 1 GONZAGA 94, SAN DIEGO 50: Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga won a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.
NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 74, MINNESOTA 58: At East Lansing, Mich., Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Michigan State (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten).
NO. 9 OREGON 74, NO. 24 ARIZONA 73, OT: At Eugene, Ore., Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon's eight points in overtime. Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.
NO. 19 MICHIGAN 84, PURDUE 78, 2OT: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten).
SACRED HEART 77, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 75: Case High School graduate Koreem Ozier had 23 points for Sacred Heart (9-7, 2-1 Northeast Conference).