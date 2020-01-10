College basketball roundup: No. 6 Baylor ends No. 1 UConn's 98-game home win streak

Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night at Hartford, Conn., ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.

NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 91, NO. 21 ARKANSAS 82: At Columbia, S.C., Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds for South Carolina (15-1).

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 41: At Coral Gables, Fla., Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 14 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years.

Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville.

NORTH CAROLINA 66, NO. 9 NC STATE 60: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season. Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

