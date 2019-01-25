Allazia Blockton scored 15 points and became the first Marquette player, men or women, to score 2,000 career points, and the 10th-ranked Golden Eagles beat Xavier 90-44 Friday night at Cincinnati.
Blockton, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, missed five games with an ankle injury before returning Sunday against St. John’s. Even without their star, the Golden Eagles were able to keep winning and moved up to 10th in the poll — their highest ranking ever.
Erika Davenport led Marquette (17-3, 8-0 Big East) with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman, the leading scorer in the conference, added 18.
Aaliyah Dunham scored 16 points to lead Xavier (10-9, 1-7).
NO. 6 STANFORD 80, COLORADO 69: At Boulder, Colo., Alanna Smith scored 26 points and Stanford rallied to beat Colorado.
The Cardinal (17-1, 7-0 Pac-12) shot just 26 percent in the first half and trailed by eight at the half, but they made five 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a 32-point period.
Alexis Robinson made five 3s and scored 25 points to lead Colorado (10-8, 0-7), which only had eight players available because of injuries and couldn’t recover.
Men
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 69, INDIANA 46: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 as the Wolverines started fast and pulled away at Bloomington, Ind.
Michigan (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) has won two straight since their first loss of the season Sunday against Wisconsin. They’ve won six straight against the Hoosiers.
Juwan Morgan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (12-7, 3-5).
