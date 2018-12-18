Luke Reigel is still stuck on win number 230.
The UW-Parkside men’s basketball head coach needs one more win to the become the team’s all-time leader in victories.
His wait will continue after the Rangers lost to Rogers State 68-58 on Tuesday night in the first day of the Fort Smith Holiday Classic at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith, Ark.
Parkside (3-5) and the Hillcats (8-3) were tied 35-35 at halftime, but the Rangers went cold in the second half, shooting 30 percent from the floor and making only 2 of 14 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.
“We’re making too many mistakes to beat good teams consistently,” Reigel said. “We need to keep battling and find a good rotation.”
Brandon Trimble came off the bench to score 15 points and grab five rebounds. D’Aaron Owens and Joey St. Pierre each added 12. Brandon Hau had six rebounds, while Chavares Flanigan had a team-high eight assists.
Parkside plays Arkansas-Fort Smith on Wednesday night.
Top ten
NO. 1 KANSAS 89, SO. DAKOTA 53: At Lawrence, Kan., Dedric Lawson had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Charlie Moore made six 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and top-ranked Kansas pulled away in the second half.
Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks (10-0), helping to soak up minutes while Udoka Azubuike is sidelined with a sprained ankle.
NO. 2 DUKE 101, PRINCETON 50: At Durham, N.C., RJ Barrett continued his rookie-season scoring rush, finishing with 27 points to help second-ranked Duke win.
Fellow freshman Zion Williamson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ first game in more than a week due to an exam break. Duke (10-1) got off to a cold start and didn’t take its first lead until more than 14 minutes in, but eventually got rolling and handed the Tigers their most lopsided loss in program history.
Duke scored on 10 of 11 possessions to close the first half, then on four straight out of the break to take a 48-28 lead. The Blue Devils shot 64 percent after halftime as the game turned into a rout.
Myles Stephens had 19 points for Princeton (5-5), which scored the game’s first eight points and led 18-16 before Duke put together an 11-0 run to take over.
NO. 8 GONZAGA 89, UT ARLINGTON 55: At Spokane, Wash., Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga ending a two-game skid that toppled them from No. 1 on the AP Top 25.
Brandon Clarke added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Gonzaga (10-2), which lost to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 North Carolina last week. Five Zags scored in double figures.
Women
NO. 8 STANFORD 95, NO. 9 TENNESSEE 85: At Knoxville, Tenn., DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday as the Cardinal got it second victory over a top-10 team in four days.
Stanford (8-1) was coming off a 68-63 home victory over previously unbeaten Baylor, a result that dropped the Lady Bears from third to sixth in the Top 25.
Carrington led five Stanford players in double figures by shooting 11 of 15 overall and 4 of 5 from 3-point range, setting a career high for 3-point shots. The 5-foot-11 junior’s previous career high for scoring was a 24-point performance against Kent State on Nov. 23, 2017.
Kiana Williams and Alanna Smith each added 16 points for Stanford. Lacie Hull scored 14 and Maya Dodson had 10. Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 assists for Tennessee (8-1).
Local
GREEN BAY 81, PARKSIDE 32: The Rangers scored five points in both the second and fourth quarters and lost a nonconference game at Green Bay.
Parkside (3-6) trailed 44-16 at halftime and were outscored 21-11 in the third quarter. The Rangers shot 24 percent from the field (12 of 50) and 22 percent on 3-pointers (6 of 27).
Alyssa Nelson led Parkside with 10 points.
