The UW-Parkside men's basketball team opened the season in style on Thursday night.
The Rangers had four players score in double figures and 13 players got into the scorebook as they defeated Clarke 97-59 at the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
Parkside (1-0) led 52-30 at halftime and cruised to the win.
"I thought it was a real nice icebreaker for us," said Rangers head coach Luke Reigel. "For a lot of our guys it was their first home game so it was good for them to get comfortable."
Jonathan Morrobel led the way with 15 points, while Adam Bonk and Chavares Flanigan each scored 13. Joey St. Pierre added 10 points. Flanigan led the team with seven rebounds while St. Pierre had six along with five blocks. Bonk had a team-high five assists while D'Aaron Owenshad four steals.
"We played very unselfishly," Reigel said. "We made the extra pass tonight. On defense we played with good energy. But we need to get better if we want to try and shut down the better Division II teams."
Parkside never trailed and pushed their lead to double digits in the middle of the first half.
In the second half, St. Pierre pushed the Ranger lead to 26 with a layup followed by a dunk at 17:52, his second dunk of the game. Parkside pushed the lead to 30 points with 14 minutes left and 40 points with just under six minutes left.
The Rangers go on the road next week to play nonconference games against Hillside, Mich., and Ohio Dominion. Both teams played in the NCAA Division II tournament last season, Reigel said.
Women
NO. 4 BAYLOR 94, SOUTHERN 49: Freshman guard Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to lead seven Baylor players in double figures as the Lady Bears easily got past Southern even without All-America post player Kalani Brown.
The 6-foot-7 Brown sat out after rolling her ankle earlier this week, ending her streak of 113 consecutive games and 64 starts in a row. Coach Kim Mulkey had said Brown was available if needed, but the Lady Bears (4-0) overmatched Southern even without the post.
NO. 6 MISS. ST. 104, LAMAR 53: At Starksville, Miss., Anriel Howard and Teaira McCowan both finished with double-doubles for Mississippi State.
Howard had her most effective game since coming to Mississippi State (3-0) as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
NO. 10 SO. CAROLINA 69, CLEMSON 57: At Columbia, S.C., Te'a Cooper scored 15 points to lead South Carolina to a sloppy win. The Gamecocks (2-0) are still trying to adjust to a new style of play. They were dominant inside the past few years, but now are focusing more on faster guard play.
