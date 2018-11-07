Other than allowing a few Bradley runs in the first half, UW-Parkside was competitive in a 74-58 exhibition loss Wednesday night at Peoria, Ill. Bradley opened the game on a 12-0 run and ended the half on a 9-0 run. After back-to-back 3-pointers by Cameron Myre, the Rangers pulled to within 28-26.
Joey St. Pierre connected on a layup just before the 4:00 media timeout, but that was the Rangers’ last bucket of the first half. Bradley took a 40-28 lead into the locker room. In the second half, the Braves opened with an 8-0 run and led 48-28 at the first media timeout. Parkside went on a 13-3 run later in the half to pull to within 72-55.
“It was a great experience for everyone on our roster, particularly our new guys, just to have a chance to compete against a high-level team,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Bradley’s going to win a lot of games this year and I was happy with the way we competed.
“We had a really bad stretch to end the first half and start the second, but overall, a lot of our young players did some nice things. There’s things we can build on, no question.”
Redshirt-freshman Brandon Trimble provided a nice spark off the bench and tied redshirt-senior Chavares Flanigan with the team-lead in points at 11.
Tuesday’s games
MARQUETTE 67, UMBC 42: Sam Hauser and Markus Howard each scored 15 points, and the Golden Eagles held the NCAA Tournament darling Retrievers to 22.6 percent shooting in their debut at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
“The story of our game was our defense. We haven’t won a ton of games in the past on the defensive end,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said.
Theo John had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Marquette, which weathered a poor-shooting night from Howard. The sharpshooting guard was just 2 of 12 from the 3-point line and 5 of 16 overall. Howard added eight rebounds and seven assists. And the Golden Eagles have a deeper roster this year with the potential to get contributions from up and down the roster. With that depth, playing anything close to the kind of defense played against UMBC should enable the Golden Eagles to return to the NCAA Tournament. Marquette was 326th out of 351 Division I schools last year in allowing opponents to shoot 47.8 percent.
“The strength of our team is our team. We have a group of guys who on any given night can be the sparkplug and catalyst for our team, playing at a higher level,” Wojciechowski said. “Tonight, that was Theo.”
Marquette held UMBC to just 14 of 62 from the field to spoil the Retrievers’ first game since last season’s NCAAs. UMBC was the first No. 16 seed to beat a top seed in the men’s tourney.
WISCONSIN 85, COPPIN STATE 63: Ethan Happ recorded the second triple-double in Wisconsin history in the season opener Tuesday night, sparking the Badgers to an 85-63 victory over Dixon and the Eagles
An assistant at Maryland, Coppin State coach Juan Dixon had the chance to watch Happ early in his career.
“I knew he was going to be a special player,” Dixon said. “He was one of my favorite players in the country back then.
“I knew we would have our hands full (with Happ) this time.”
D’Mtrik Trice scored 21 points and Brevin Pritzl added 16 for Wisconsin.
Happ recorded the second triple-double in program history with 10 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists. Happ didn’t score a basket until the 10:48 mark of the first half. Happ faced double teams nearly every time he touched the ball.
Pritzl capped a 20-2 Badgers run with a 3-pointer that gave Wisconsin a 26-13 lead with 9:37 to go in the first half. Lamar Morgan scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers for the Eagles, who had 14 turnovers. Taqwain Drummond scored 11 points and had five rebounds.
Happ joins Josh Gasser with a triple double for Wisconsin
