Jacki Young scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner netted 21 apiece and No. 1 Notre Dame claimed the Vancouver Showcase championship, rallying for a 91-81 victory over No. 9 Oregon State on Saturday night at Vancouver.
Oregon State (6-1) led for the first three quarters, but the Irish drew even early in the fourth and pulled away.
NO. 2 UCONN 86, PURDUE 40: At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Katie Lou Samuelson tied her season high with 22 points as UConn (5-0) rolled to its 120th straight regular-season win.
NO. 3 OREGON 79, ST. MARY'S 55: At Moraga, Calif., Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 27 points, and Oregon won in the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, HARTFORD 69: At Las Vegas, Asia Durr scored a team-high 20 points, Dana Evans added 11 points and six assists and Louisville rallied from a sluggish start in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
NO. 6 MISS. ST. 105, JACKSON ST. 38: At Starkville, Miss., Teaira McCowan scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five Mississippi State players in double figures. The Bulldogs (6-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first half. They led 29-11 after one quarter and 61-22 at halftime.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 58, GEORGIA 51: At Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Stephanie Jones scored 21 points, and Maryland (6-0) held off Georgia in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament.
NO. 8 STANFORD 71, AMERICAN 49: At Honolulu, Alanna Smith scored a season-high 25 points, and Stanford (5-0) won in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
NO. 10 TEXAS 69, MICHIGAN 52: At Estero, Fla., Jatarie White scored 16 points and Texas won in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Audrey Warren scored a career-high 15 points and Sug Sutton finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (5-0).
NO. 22 MARQUETTE 96, ILL.-CHICAGO 32: At the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Amani Wilborn scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season for the Golden Eagles (4-1).
Local men
ILL.-CHICAGO 94, PARKSIDE 74: The Rangers led the Division I Flames with 10 minutes to play, but a lost an exhibition game at Chicago.
Parkside led for nearly eight minutes in the second half, but UIC got hot from the floor and pulled away. D'Aaron Owens and Brandon Trimble each had 16 points for Parkside.
CARTHAGE 70, IIT 68: Kienan Baltimore's 3-pointer with 1:28 left and rebound with seven seconds remaining helped the Red Men win at the Nicholas Funds Thanksgiving Classic at Carroll University in Waukesha.
Baltimore finished with a team-high 32 points and five rebounds for Carthage (3-1). Jordan Kedrowski added 12 points.
