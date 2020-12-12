College basketball notes: Panthers finally take the court, get edged

Davion Bradford had a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Rudi Williams scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the second half and Kansas State held on to beat UW-Milwaukee 76-75 on Friday night at Manhattan, Kansas.
Bradford, a freshman who went into the game with 22 career points, also grabbed a season-high seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Williams, a junior transfer from Northeast Oklahoma A&M, hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Tafari Simms hit a 3 to give Milwaukee its first lead of the second half with 7:46 to play but Bradford answered with a dunk to spark a 15-7 run and the Wildcats (2-4) led the rest of the way. Mike McGuirl and Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt and make it 74-67 with 1:27 left.
DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers (0-1) with 15 points, Grant Coleman scored 14, and Te'Jon Lucas added 11 points and nine assists.
Milwaukee had been scheduled to open its season Nov. 27 but the program had a 14-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols.
FLORIDA: Standout forward Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.
Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators said he was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
