College basketball notes: Blue Devils solidify their hold on No. 1

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team when his top-ranked Blue Devils knocked off California and Georgetown on back-to-back nights to win the 2K Empire Classic.
He will have a chance to add to his 218-34 mark this week.
That's because the Blue Devils (6-0) solidified their tight grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's basketball poll Monday. They received 53 first-place votes, easily out-distancing second-place Louisville.
The Cardinals remained No. 2, receiving seven first-place votes. Michigan State was third and Kansas fourth. Maryland jumped North Carolina to round out the top five.
Virginia was seventh, while Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State filled out the top 10.
Wisconsin was among the teams receiving votes with four. Marquette, which received votes in last week's poll, dropped out.
WOMEN'S POLL: Arizona earned its first ranking in 15 years, entering The Associated Press poll at No. 24.
The Wildcats are off to their best start in 20 years, winning their first six games, and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 6, 2004.
The top 10 teams remained unchanged. Oregon led the way with 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Baylor was second, while Stanford, UConn and South Carolina followed. Texas A&M, Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.