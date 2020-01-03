College basketball: No. 1 Zags rally, avoid upset

Killian Tillie had 22 points, Corey Kispert added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga rallied in the second half to beat Portland 85-72 on Thursday night for its 12th straight victory over the Pilots.
Ryan Woolridge scored 15 points for Gonzaga (15-1), which opened West Coast Conference play with its seventh straight win. The Bulldogs’ lone loss this season came in the Bahamas on Nov. 29 to Michigan.
It was the fifth consecutive loss for Portland (8-8, 0-1). JoJo Walker led the Pilots with 15 points.
COLORADO 74, NO. 4 OREGON 65: At Boulder, Colo., McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team.
Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder. Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season.
Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10.
NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 76, ILLINOIS 56: At East Lansing, Mich., Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19 to lead Michigan State.
The Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Illini (9-4, 1-2) and Alan Griffin finished with 17.
NO. 20 DAYTON 84, LA SALLE 58: At Philadelphia, Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise in its Atlantic 10 opener.
The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14.
Women
NO. 1 UCONN 83, WICHITA ST. 55: At Hartford, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead top-ranked UConn posted its 122nd win without a loss in American Athletic Conference play.
Christyn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (11-0, 2-0), who have won all 104 regular-season games since the conference was formed and all six AAC tournaments.
NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 99, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 72: At Columbia, S.C., freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each and South Carolina quickly eliminated any thoughts of an upset.
The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 21 by halftime.
NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 75, CLEMSON 50: At Clemson, S.C., Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers for Louisville (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
SYRACUSE 90, NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 89, OT: At Syracuse, N.Y., Emily Engstler hit the winning layup at the overtime buzzer,.
NO. 9 N.C. STATE 76, VIRGINIA TECH 69: At Raleigh, N.C., Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 28 points in the final 7:10 to lift N.C. State (13-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Wolfpack survived an incredible shooting performance by Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard, who was 8 of 15 from 3-point range and scored 28 points for the Hokies (10-3, 0-2).
Aislinn Konig scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Wolfpack. Kai Crutchfield added 12 points and Kayla Jones scored 11.