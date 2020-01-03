College basketball: No. 1 Zags rally, avoid upset

Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Illini (9-4, 1-2) and Alan Griffin finished with 17.

NO. 20 DAYTON 84, LA SALLE 58: At Philadelphia, Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise in its Atlantic 10 opener.

The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14.

Women

NO. 1 UCONN 83, WICHITA ST. 55: At Hartford, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead top-ranked UConn posted its 122nd win without a loss in American Athletic Conference play.

Christyn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (11-0, 2-0), who have won all 104 regular-season games since the conference was formed and all six AAC tournaments.

NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 99, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 72: At Columbia, S.C., freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each and South Carolina quickly eliminated any thoughts of an upset.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 21 by halftime.