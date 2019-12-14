College basketball: No. 10 Oregon outlasts No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in OT

Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in overtime Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.

Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.

Simpson’s calling card has been his defense during his Michigan career, but the Wolverines had no answer for Pritchard late. He scored 13 of Oregon’s points in a row at the end of regulation and the start of overtime.

Pritchard scored the Ducks’ final points of the game on a driving layup that put Oregon up 71-68. Then David DeJulius made a baseline jumper for the Wolverines and forced a turnover on the inbound pass.