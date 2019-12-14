College basketball: No. 10 Oregon outlasts No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in OT

Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in overtime Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
Simpson’s calling card has been his defense during his Michigan career, but the Wolverines had no answer for Pritchard late. He scored 13 of Oregon’s points in a row at the end of regulation and the start of overtime.
Pritchard scored the Ducks’ final points of the game on a driving layup that put Oregon up 71-68. Then David DeJulius made a baseline jumper for the Wolverines and forced a turnover on the inbound pass.
Michigan’s final possession lasted a while. DeJulius missed a driving shot, and the ball went out of bounds after a scramble near the basket. The Wolverines kept possession after a lengthy review, but Simpson missed a driving hook shot in the final seconds, and a tip-in attempt by Brandon Johns wouldn’t drop.
NO. 1 LOUISVILLE 99, EASTERN KENTUCKY 67: At Louisville, Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and Louisville shot 63% in both halves.
The Cardinals (10-1) made 34 of 54 shots from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range, to pull away from their in-state opponent. Nwora had the hot hand throughout, making 6 of his first 8 to finish 9 of 10 and 3 of 5 from behind the arc.
Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds. Louisville also made 22 of 23 from the foul line.
Ty Taylor had 13 points, Tre King 12 and Jacquess Hobbs and Jomaru Brown nine each for EKU.
NO. 13 MEMPHIS 51, NO. 19 TENNESSEE 47: At Knoxville, Tenn., Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good as the Tigers snapped Tennessee’s 31-game home winning streak.
Tennessee (7-2) had not lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018.
Memphis (8-1) erased an early 12-point deficit for its second straight come-from-behind road victory. The Tigers had trailed by 20 before rallying to beat UAB 65-57 on Dec. 7.
NO. 16 MICHIGAN ST. 72, OAKLAND 49: At Detroit, Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists for Michigan State.
Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State (7-3) struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.
Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (5-6) with 10 points. The Golden Grizzlies, who have come close to upsetting their in-state rivals with 3-point shooting in the past, shot just 26%, including 31% on 3-pointers.
The Spartans made only 21% (3 of 14) of their 3s in the first half but hit a pair on their first two possessions of the second half to go up by 21.
NO. 18 BUTLER 66, SOUTHERN 41: At Indianapolis, Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Butler’s balanced scoring attack.
Also cracking double figures for the Bulldogs (10-1) were Sean McDermott with 11 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting and Khalif Battle with 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored.
Kamar Baldwin, Butler’s leading scorer with 17.1 average entering the game, missed his first six shots before finally scoring with 10:49 remaining in the second half. Baldwin finished with two points on 1-of-8 shooting and five assists. Aaron Thompson led the Bulldogs with eight assists.
The Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest nonconference home games winning streak to 57. Isaiah Rollins topped Southern (3-8) with 13 points.
NO. 20 VILLANOVA 78, DELAWARE 70: At Newark, N.J., Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game.
Justin Moore came off the bench to add 16, Saddiq Bey had 13 and Cole Swider 12 as the Wildcats (8-2) beat the Blue Hens (9-2) for the 15th straight time.
Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware, which has lost two straight after setting a school record by starting the season with nine consecutive wins. Kevin Anderson added 14 points, while Justyn Mutts added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Big Ten
PENN ST. 73, ALABAMA 71: At State College, Pa., Lamar Stevens scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Penn State.
Curtis Jones scored 18 points, Myreon Jones added 17 and Mike Watkins grabbed 10 rebounds for Penn State (9-2), which trailed 40-34 at halftime.
Big East
GEORGETOWN 89, SYRACUSE 79: At Washington, Mac McClung scored 26 points to give Patrick Ewing his first coaching victory against Syracuse and help a Georgetown team depleted by a rash of transfers beat its old Big East rival.
The 6-foot-2- McClung put the Hoyas on his shoulders in their first home game since legal matters involving three players came to light and four said they’d be transferring. Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after being accused of burglary and harassment, and James Akinjo — who was not connected — also announced he was leaving the program.
Losing four players in quick succession forced Georgetown (7-3) to use walk-on George Muresan, son of retired NBA player Gheorghe Mursean. In spite of that, the Hoyas got a big day from McClung and 19 by center Omer Yurtseven to win their third game in a row.
Syracuse dropped to 5-5 for its worst 10-game start in 44 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim. Son Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, but the Orange committed 24 fouls to the Hoyas’ 14.
Women
NO. 24 MICHIGAN 62, APPALACHIAN ST. 35: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Michigan rolled.
Naz Hillmon added 11 points and Emily Kiser 10 as the Wolverines (8-1) led 31-13 at the break and were never challenged, running their winning streak to five games.