Anriel Howard scored 29 points, Teaira McCowan added 24 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 6 Mississippi State rallied to beat No. 18 Marquette 87-82 on Thursday night at Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State (9-0) extended its regular-season nonconference winning streak to 45 games, but this was easily one of the toughest games during that stretch. The game was tight throughout the second half and the Bulldogs needed a late defensive stand to earn the win.
Howard shot 13 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds, while McCowan shot 9 of 12.
Jazzmun Holmes added 13 assists.
Danielle King finished with 27 points for Marquette (6-2), which shot 54 percent from the field. The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Chloe Bibby blocked a 3-point attempt by Natisha Hiedeman to seal the win. Hiedeman had 18 points.
Mississippi State closed the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 42-38 lead into halftime. Howard had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half to almost single-handedly carry the Bulldogs. She shot 7 of 8 and five of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
The Bulldogs had problems with Marquette’s speed, and the Golden Eagles capitalized with 10 fast-break points in the first half.
Local
PARKSIDE 62, MICHIGAN TECH 40: The Rangers led 19-5 after the first quarter, 32-12 at halftime and cruised to a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win at Houghton, Mich.
Blair Arthur led Parkside (3-4, 2-1 GLIAC) with 14 points, while Caroline Rahkonen added 12 points and five rebounds. Hannah Plockelman grabbed nine rebounds.
“Michigan Tech is such a tough place to play so this is a great team win for us,” said Parkside’s first-year head coach Jen Conely. “Every single one of us was locked in for 40 minutes. I am really proud of our effort and execution, especially on defense.”
Michigan Tech dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in GLIAC games.
Note
UConn sophomore Lexi Gordon is leaving the program.
The 6-foot wing from Texas has scored just 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while seeing limited action in 30 games for the top-ranked Huskies. She has played just 10 minutes this season, notching a single free throw, while missing all five of her shots from the floor.
Coach Geno Auriemma says Gordon wants to transfer to a school where she will have more opportunities to play.
Men
NO. 18 IOWA 98, IOWA ST. 84: At Iowa City, Iowa, Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak.
Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.
Local
PARKSIDE 70, MICHIGAN TECH 53: The Rangers played outstanding defense in the first half, according to head coach Luke Reigel, and rolled to a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win at Houghton, Mich.
Parkside led 34-16 after the first 20 minutes. “We defended really well and rebounded when they missed shots,” Reigel said. “On offense we were very efficient. We moved the ball well and made our shots when we were open.”
Chavares Flanigan finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Rangers (3-3, 2-1 GLIAC). Brandon Trimble added 13 points and Brandon Hau had nine points and five rebounds.
Note
Kansas coach Bill Self is hopeful injured center Udoka Azubuike will be back on the floor by the time the second-ranked Jayhawks open Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Jan. 2.
The 7-footer sustained a severe high ankle sprain when he landed awkwardly on a Wofford player early in the Jayhawks’ 72-47 rout on Tuesday night. Azubuike is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds this season.
